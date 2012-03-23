* JGBs supported but quiet ahead of fiscal-year end
* Futures lead gains, 10-yr cash bond yield flat
* Market players see further selling on upside
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 23 Japanese government bond prices
were supported on Friday after weak manufacturing data from
China and Europe rekindled global growth concerns, though most
Japanese players stayed on the sidelines ahead of the closing of
their books.
In quiet trade, futures and the cheapest-to-deliver
seven-year zone slightly outperformed the overall market after
liquid futures took the brunt of heavy selling earlier this
month.
Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.06 points to 141.61, extending
their recovery from an eight-month low of 140.99 last week, with
a chart gap at 141.76-141.90 created last week seen as an
immediate target.
Trading volume in the futures was 19,250 contracts, about 30
percent average daily volumes of around 27,000 so far this year.
as most domestic players were unwilling to trade ahead of their
financial year-end on March 31.
The yield on cash 10-year JGBs stood flat at 1.025 percent
, while the 20-year bond fell 0.5 basis points to
1.770 percent.
WOUNDS UNHEALED
Although the 10-year yield has slipped back from a 3 1/2
month high of 1.060 percent last week, traders were reluctant to
bid further after cash 10-year JGBs met sizable offers from
investors near the yield of one percent on Thursday.
"Last week's rout hurt many investors. Some of them had
nothing to do but pray (for an end to the sell-off.) I suspect
there could be more loss-cut selling," said Akihiko Inoue, chief
bond strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.
JGBs slumped last week, posting their biggest two-day fall
since October 2008 at one point, on signs of recovery in the
U.S. economy and a sharp fall in the yen after the Bank of
Japan's easing last month.
Massive selling by foreign players contributed to last
week's rout, with data from Japan's Ministry of Finance on
Friday showing foreign investors dumped 1.067 trillion yen of
Japanese bonds last week, their biggest net selling since late
September, 2008.
"Unless the yen sharply strengthens from here, investors
probably won't buy 10-year at below 1 percent in the yield,"
said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.
The market showed no reaction to the nomination of BNP
Paribas economist Ryutaro Kono for a seat on the Bank of Japan's
policy-setting board.
Separately, a lawmaker said the government would drop the
nomination of Kouhei Watanabe, an advisor at trading house
Itochu Corp, to replace one of the BOJ's two outgoing
board members, as the move had been leaked to the press.
"Nothing will change," said the fund manager, noting that
both nominees were likely to follow the current BOJ leadership's
policy stance.
