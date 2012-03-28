* Bernanake quells speculation of early exit in Fed's easy
policy
* 10-year cash JGB yield drops to crucial 1 pct mark
* Many expect profit-taking beyond current levels
* Curve steepens on fiscal worries, risk of fall in
insurers' buying
* Political bickering over tax hike raises alarm
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 28 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a
two-week low, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
revived expectations that supportive monetary policy would
remain in place for a long time.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell to 1 percent, a critical
level seen as a strong resistance with many investors said to be
willing to take profits beyond that level.
Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.14 point to 141.95,
filling the chart gap at 141.59-141.90 created during global
bonds' rout in mid-March, triggered by solid U.S. payroll data
and the Federal Reserve's upgrade on its economic assessment.
The 10-year cash bond yield dropped 1.5 basis point to 1.000
percent, its lowest level in two weeks.
Before the latest sell-off, levels around 1 percent in the
10-year yield had been major support for nearly three months,
therefore a break below that level could mean the market is
returning to its previous, well-worn range.
Some say Japanese investors flush with cash could start
buying as soon as the new financial year begins on April 1, but
many others were more cautious as Japan's Nikkei average
has risen to one-year high.
"Bond markets have been recovering from the shock triggered
after the last Fed meeting. But at the same time, with the
Nikkei staying above 10,000 and the yen at 82 per dollar, we
don't have strong reasons to support the 10-year yield below one
percent," said Koji Ochiai, senior market economist at Mizuho
Investors Securities.
Given rising optimism on the Japanese economy, some
investors could well start the new financial year with
profit-taking, some market players also said.
But most market players also agree that a lot depends on
what happens in the U.S. and other global bond markets, with
two recent bouts of selling in JGBs both triggered by moves in
foreign bond markets.
One in November was triggered after a failed German bond
auction and the other in March came after U.S. Treasuries
plunged on growing economic optimism.
Bernanke said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory
in the U.S. economic recovery, and that the central bank would
take no options off the table, quelling expectaions that the Fed
could start tightening earlier than late 2014 as it has pledged.
STEEPER CURVE
The longer end of the yield curve underperformed the rest of
the market, with 20-year yield falling just a half basis point
to 1.765 percent and 30-year yield flat at 1.945
percent.
Very long maturities may become structurally weak,
steepening the curve in the long run, if Japanese life insurers
slow their buying after gobbling up a large amount of such
maturities last year, said the Japanese bank trader.
They have been extending the duration of their portfolio for
years to reduce duration mismatch with their long-term
liabilities, but that process may be nearing an end, he said.
Some market players think the steepening pressure also comes
from worries about poor fiscal conditions in Japan. The
country's debt has reached 200 percent of its economy, while its
fiscal deficit is larger than most euro zone countries.
Analysts say there is risk that Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda's plan to raise the sales tax will fail to pass through
parliament later this year, which could fan worries about
Japan's public finances.
The ruling Democratic Party of Japan effectively signed off
on Noda's tax hike bills early on Wednesday, albeit after
intense internal bickering, clearing the way for Noda to approve
them in cabinet later this week, before sending them on to
parliament.
But Noda needs help from opposition parties to pass the bill
due to his lack of a clear majority.
"It's in line with market expectations that the tax bills
got approved today. But the strong opposition we saw raises
worries about difficulties Noda faces in the future," said
Katsutoshi Inadome, bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
The market showed no response to comments from Bank of Japan
board member Ryuzo Miyao, who offered little explanation on why
he proposed additional easing steps at the bank's last policy
meeting. His motion was voted down.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)