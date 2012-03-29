* Thin trade ahead of financial year end leads to erratic
moves
* Fall in 10-yr yield below 1 pct could shift market back to
old range
* Some market players expect Japanese banks' profit-taking
next month
* Speculation of more BOJ easing support JGBs
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 29 Japanese government bond prices
edged up slightly on Thursday in an erratic trade just before
the end of the Japanese financial year later this week, helped
by expectations of month-end buying from some pension funds.
The benchmark 10-year yield hit a fresh two-week low,
pushing below key technical resistance at one percent, as the
market continued to enjoy expectations that the Bank of Japan
was ready to take fresh easing steps.
The June JGB futures contract rose 0.04 point to 141.99
, having erased earlier losses to 141.78 and having
recovered a full point from an eight-month low of 140.99 hit
about two weeks ago.
The yield on current 10-year cash bonds fell 1.0 basis point
to 0.990 percent, breaking below the 1 percent
mark, a level seen as a major psychological barrier. It is also
a former major yield resistance level.
The bonds were helped by speculation of month-end buying
from passive players as well as tight bond lending market
conditions, which make it difficult to keep short positions.
A breakthrough of the major chart level could raise the
chance of the 10-year yield returning to a rough 0.90-1.00
range, where it had stayed for about three months until
mid-March.
Still, the fact that the break took place in a thin market
when many Japanese market players were sidelined ahead of their
book-closing on March 31 could be viewed as just a false signal.
Indeed, many market players think recent strength in
Japanese shares led to widespread thinking that any fall in the
10-year yield below 1 percent was likely to be unsustainable.
The Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent on Thursday, but
still held near one-year highs and above the 10,000 mark, a
level few market players would have expected it to reach a few
weeks ago.
"Given the strong performance of risk assets, it will be
hard to buy bonds further from here," said Le Ngoc Nhan, fixed
income strategist at Morgan Stanley.
"Bond yields are likely to edge up for now, although we
don't expect a sharp rise given the risk of slowdown in the
global economy later this year," Nhan said.
With limited upside potential expected, some Japanese
investors may try to lock in profits next week, the first week
of their new financial year. In fact, big Japanese banks were
net seller of JGBs in April for the past seven years.
The market could come under pressure ahead of a 10-year JGB
auction next Tuesday, when the issue amount will be raised to a
record 2.3 trillion yen from 2.2 trillion yen over more than two
years, traders also said.
But bulls say buying could emerge soon as some investors
will likely try to draw lessons from the fact that JGB yields
hit their annual peak in April for the past two financial years.
"There could be some profit-taking but my feeling is that
there will be more investors who want income gains. Many
investors will be waiting for a chance to buy, rather than
sell," said a trader at a European brokerage house.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep
interest rates low for some time, revived after Chairman Ben
Bernanke's dovish comments this week, could stoke speculation
that the Bank of Japan may take additional easing steps in
April.
The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.315 percent
, a fresh two-week low, reversing a rise earlier in
the day to 0.325 percent following profit-taking by Japanese
investors.
The five-year bonds have been the best performer since the
BOJ's easing on Feb 14, in part helped by speculation that the
central bank may include five-year bonds in its bond buying for
its asset purchase fund. Currently, it buys bonds with up to two
years left to maturity.