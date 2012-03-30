TOKYO, March 30 Japanese government bond prices firmed on Friday, on expectations of month-end buying from pension funds and caution over the health global economy, though trade was slow on the final business day of Japanese financial year.

* In a sign of lackluster trade, the current 10-year JGBs were untraded by midday, but the yield on the off-the-run 320th 10-year bonds maturing three months before the current issue fell 0.5 basis point to 0.960 percent.

* The five-year bond yield also fell 0.5 basis point to 0.315 percent while the 20-year bond yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.750 percent, supported by expectations of month-end buying from Japanese pension funds.

* Traders expect pension funds to place buy orders during the last hour of trading before market close around 0600 GMT as is their usual practice.

* The market drew support from firmness in U.S. bonds and market players said gain in Spanish and Italian bond yields in the past few weeks are rekindling fear over European debt problems.

* Japan's industrial output fell last month despite expectations of a small rise, marginally supporting the market.

* The benchmark June 10-year JGB futures ended the morning session down 0.01 point at 141.98, with trade volume by midday reaching only about 30 percent of the average daily turnover so far this year.

* Trade was slow with many Japanese players limiting trade on the last business day of their financial year. But many market participants think there could be profit-taking at the beginning of new year next week, especially ahead of a 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday.

* Japanese government formally approved a plan to double the sales tax to help cut the country's deficit on Friday, setting the stage for a showdown in the parliament that could deepen political paralysis.

* Noda, who has staked his political career on the plan, hopes to pass the bill in the current parliamentary session that lasts until June, but analysts say it is not clear whether he can garner enough support as opposition parties and even some lawmakers in the ruling coalition balk at the plan.

* "Everyone knows that the political battle over the tax will reach climax in June, so many investors may well think that it is not wise to buy JGBs ahead of that," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)