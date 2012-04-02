TOKYO, April 2 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Monday on the first day of Japan's new financial
year, as investors took profits amid cautious optimism over the
global economy after better-than-expected Chinese factory data.
* June 10-year JGB futures fell 0.30 point to 141.71
while the yield on the 10-year cash bonds rose 2.0
basis point to 1.005 percent.
* China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a
stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, easing
worries that the Chinese economy is heading for a sharper
slowdown than policymakers would have wanted.
* Japanese and Asian shares kept their momentum, with the
Nikkei average rising about 1.0 percent to edge near a
one-year high hit last week.
* 10-year bonds were coming under pressure ahead of a
10-year JGB auction on Tuesday. As Japan's borrowing needs
continue to rise, the offer of 10-year bonds will be raised to
2.3 trillion yen per month from 2.2 trillion yen currently.
* A Reuters survey also showed on Monday the sentiment in
the Japanese government bond market has dropped sharply as many
participants expect profit-taking at the start of the financial
year that began this week.
* The market showed scant response to the Bank of Japan's
tankan corporate sentiment survey, which showed the business
mood among big Japanese manufacturers stood flat despite
expectations of a small improvement.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ed Davies)