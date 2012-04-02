* Japanese banks take profits at start of financial year
* 10-year JGB seen drawsing decent demand
* Easy policy by BOJ, Fed seen supporting market
* Japan Post Bank plan to increase bonds supportive
* No market reaction to BOJ tankan data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, April 2 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Monday in the first trade of Japan's new financial
year, after unexpected firmness in Chinese factory data and on
the eve of a 10-year bond auction.
Japanese banks sold bonds to lock in profits at the start of
new year, as they often do, but many market players see limited
room for further rises in bond yields.
"Because the market's volatility has been extremely low in
the last financial year, I do expect more moves. Still, I cannot
see bond yields rise sharply as both the Fed and Bank of Japan
are taking easy policy," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset
management firm.
The 10-year JGB yield moved between 0.935 to 1.060 percent
in the last quarter, the second narrowest range in the past
decade.
It rose 2.5 basis points on Monday to 1.010 percent
while the June 10-year JGB futures fell 0.27
point to 141.74.
The 20-year yield also rose 2.5 basis points to 1.770
percent while the 30-year yield rose 3.0 basis
points to 1.955 percent.
China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a
stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, easing
worries that the Chinese economy is heading for a sharper
slowdown than policymakers would have wanted.
Japanese and Asian shares kept their momentum, with the
Nikkei average rising to near a one-year high hit last
week.
A Reuters survey also showed on Monday that sentiment in the
Japanese government bond market had dropped sharply as many
participants expect profit-taking at the start of the financial
year that began this week.
JGBs were coming under pressure ahead of a 10-year JGB
auction on Tuesday. As Japan's borrowing needs continue to rise,
the offer of 10-year bonds will be raised to 2.3 trillion yen
per month from 2.2 trillion yen currently.
Though the 10-year sector does not look particularly
attractive on the yield curve, many market players expect decent
demand, thinking that Japanese investors are flush with cash at
the start of new financial year.
In one positive move for the market, Japan Post Bank plans
to increase its holding of Japan public-sector bonds by 4.440
trillion yen ($53.98 billion) in the financial year from April,
This came after the state-owned bank due to be privatised in
the future cut holdings by 7.499 trillion yen in the year that
ended on March 31.
"This number will have an impact on the market," said
Akihiko Inoue, chief strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities,
noting that the bank has been reducing its bond holdings since
its privatisation plan started in 2007.
The market showed scant response to the Bank of Japan's
tankan corporate sentiment survey, which showed the business
mood among big manufacturers stood flat despite expectations of
a small improvement.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ron Popeski)