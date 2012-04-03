TOKYO, April 3 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Tuesday as the market tracked small gains in U.S. bonds, although buying was limited ahead of a 10-year JGB auction later in the day.

* The June 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 141.76. U.S. bonds rose in price, getting a mild lift from buying by fund managers who saw Friday's selloff as overdone.

* The yield on the current 10-year cash JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to 1.005 percent.

* The Ministry of Finance offered 2.3 trillion yen of 10-year bonds, reopening the current 321st issue with a 1.0 percent coupon as widely expected in its first bond auction of the financial year that started on April 1.

* As Japan's debt keeps increasing, the offer of 10-year bonds was raised to 2.3 trillion yen per month from 2.2 trillion yen until March, the first increase in more than two years for that maturity.

* But the market is expected to take the increase in its stride, on the view that Japanese investors are flush with cash at the start of the new financial year. The auction will be closed at noon (0300 GMT) and results will be announced at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).

* The five-year bond fell 0.5 basis point to 0.335 percent but longest maturities bucked the overall trend, with the 20-year yield rising 0.5 basis point to 1.775 percent .

* The 30-year bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.965 percent, lifting the yield spread between 10- and 30-year yields to 96 basis points, edging near the peak levels around 97-99 basis points in the past several months. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Pullin)