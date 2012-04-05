* Stocks extend losses after Spanish auction raises funding
fears
* Profit-taking emerges after 10-yr yield drops under 1 pct
* Foreigners sold record amount of money market instruments
last wk
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 5 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Thursday, with equities sagging after a weak Spanish
bond auction rekindled fears about Europe's debt problems and
sapped investor appetite for risk.
The June 10-year JGB futures contract ended 0.16
point higher at 141.74, while the yield on 10-year notes
shed two basis points to 1.005 percent, moving
further away from support at the March 15 high of 1.060 percent.
Profit-taking emerged when the 10-year yield fell as low as
0.995 percent. The 1 percent mark is viewed as a key barrier, as
it has been a major yield resistance level in the past.
Slumping stocks added to the appeal of bonds, with the
benchmark Nikkei extending the previous session's sharp
losses to fall 0.5 percent.
"The Nikkei is now slipping below 10,000, and there are new
concerns about the European debt crisis and U.S. Treasury yields
have started to decline again, so Japanese investors are waiting
to see if the risk-off trend has run its course or not," said
Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.
Some of the hesitation is also due to seasonal factors, she
said, with trading activity likely to pick up after the Golden
Week holidays that start in Japan on April 29.
"At the beginning of the fiscal year, some investors are on
the sidelines, busy with administrative work and taking some
time to decide on their investment plans for the new fiscal
year. Usually life insurers and megabanks are more active after
the Golden Week holidays are over," Hasegawa said.
SLOW GRIND
JGBs benefited from heightened concerns about funding
difficulties by lower-rated euro zone countries, after Spain's
borrowing costs jumped at bond auctions on Wednesday. Its
10-year bond yield leaped to 5.7 percent, its highest since
January.
"The major concerns regarding headwinds still exist. If
there are global headwinds, JGBs will continue to do very well,"
said a trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.
"It will be a slow grind for higher rates in Japan, if they
ever get there. I don't see an environment in the near-term
where rates will be under pressure," he added.
The 20-year bond outperformed, with its yield
falling three basis points to 1.770 percent, while the five-year
yield slipped 1.5 basis point to 0.330 percent.
The 30-year bond yield declined 2.5 basis
points to 1.955 percent, moving away from a four-month high of
1.990 percent hit on Wednesday.
Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday showed
foreign investors returned to net buying of Japanese bonds last
week, with net purchases of 144.1 billion yen.
Foreign investors sold a record net 3.477 trillion yen in
money market instruments last week, the most since the ministry
started compiling the data in 2005.
A ministry official said the high number was due to
technical factors as investors sold instruments that matured
last week.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)