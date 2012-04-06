TOKYO, April 6 Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, with the front-month futures contract climbing to a three-week high as stocks continued to slump on fears about European debt.

* Rising bond yields in Spain and Italy fueled fears about the ability of European countries to fund their debt, after a much worse-than-expected Spanish bond auction on Wednesday.

* The June 10-year JGB futures contract added 0.28 point to 142.02, after touching a three-week high of 142.08, while the yield on 10-year notes shed two basis points to 0.985 percent.

* Weak equities continued to make safe-haven bonds more appealing, with the benchmark Nikkei down for the fourth-straight session, losing 0.7 percent by midday.

* Bond prices were also underpinned by purchases from long-term investors who had recently refrained from buying, expecting higher yields, market participants said.

"Everyone's been expecting an incremental rise in yields this last month or so, and it just didn't materialize," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"A lot of life insurance companies were taken off guard, as they had planned to accumulate at higher yield levels which never came, and now they've thrown in the towel, and been forced into play," he said.

* This "capitulation trade" lifted the 20-year tenor in particular, with its yield losing 2.5 basis points to 1.750 percent, while the 30-year bond yield shed 1.5 point to 1.940 percent

* The five-year yield slipped 2.5 basis point to a three-week low of 0.305 percent.

* Domestic political developments were also in focus, although they had a muted market impact. On Thursday evening, Japan's government approved a temporary budget worth $43 billion to cover the first week of the fiscal year from April 1 due to a delay in passing the main annual budget.

* On Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet plans to submit to parliament its plan to double Japan's sales tax to 10 percent by late 2015 as a step towards tackling the country's massive public debt. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)