By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 10 Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling to a near six-week low, after the Bank of Japan refrained from further monetary easing at its policy meeting, although another move is seen as likely this month.

BOJ policymakers held policy steady as expected and maintained their basic assessment that the economy is showing some signs of picking up.

Most strategists had expected the central bank to hold off from deciding on any new easing measures until at least its next meeting on April 27, when it will issue its latest economic outlook.

The yield on the latest 10-year notes was down one basis point at 0.955 percent, its lowest level since March 1.

The June 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.14 point at 142.46, its highest level since March 13.

"There are still expectations that easing steps are coming, even though they didn't come today," said Ayako Sera, a market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.

"Bonds also got a lift late in the session when stock market gains disappeared and investors' risk tolerance faded."

The Nikkei stock average edged down 0.1 percent to log its sixth straight session of losses - its longest losing streak since July 2009 - after the BOJ held steady.

Other yields also fell to multi-week lows.

The yield on the 20-year bond lost 2 basis points to 1.725 percent, its lowest level since Feb. 21.

The 30-year bond yield shed 2 basis points to 1.920 percent, its lowest level since Feb. 22.

The five-year yield slipped half a point to 0.295 percent, retracing Monday's low, which was its lowest level since March 13.

PRESSURE TO ACHIEVE PRICE TARGET

Strategists say that when the central bank does take more steps, it will probably expand its 65 trillion yen asset buying and loan programme again, mostly by committing to buy more JGBs.

The BOJ's upcoming economic forecasts are likely to show that a sustained end to deflation is a long way off, which would give policymakers some clear justification to ease later this month without appearing to bow to political pressure.

Japanese politicians kept up their rhetoric before the BOJ's latest decision, calling for it to continue to take action.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he thinks the BOJ will take appropriate monetary policy steps when needed.

Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said he expects the Bank of Japan to take flexible and bold measures to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal.

On Tuesday, the central bank announced details of its new dollar lending arrangement established as part of measures to boost Japan's potential growth.

Financial institutions can tap the loans offered by the BOJ at the six-month dollar LIBOR rate, with a duration of one year. The loans may be rolled over up to three times. (Editing by Paul Tait)