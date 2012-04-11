TOKYO, April 11 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark cash bond touching a three month low, as expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan and rekindled concerns about European debt added to the appeal of fixed-income assets.

* The yield on the latest 10-year notes was flat at 0.950 percent after falling to 0.935 percent, its lowest level since Jan. 16.

* The five-year yield slipped a basis point to 0.285 percent, its lowest level since March 8.

* Many market participants believe Japan's central bank will take new easing measures at its next meeting on April 27, after the BOJ held policy steady as expected on Tuesday.

* Fears that some European countries will have trouble servicing their debt resurfaced after Spanish 10-year bond yields rose up to nearly 6 percent.

* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell below 2 percent for the first time in over four weeks on Tuesday.

* The June 10-year JGB futures contract was up 0.07 point at 142.53 after rising as high as 142.64, its highest level since March 13.

