TOKYO, April 11 Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark cash issue touching a three-month low, as rekindled concerns about European debt as well as expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan boosted the appeal of fixed-income assets.

* The yield on the latest 10-year notes was flat at 0.950 percent after falling to 0.935 percent, its lowest level since Jan. 16.

* Yields were off their lows, amid concerns about how far the rally could go. The 10-year yield will plumb levels not seen since November 2010 if it falls below 0.935 percent.

* "The market is kind of struggling to break below this level," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"Look at the overall global picture. Rates are around historical lows in every single developed market, so the carry game is being played in every market."

* For the first time since the late 1980s, yields on German 2-year bonds traded lower this week than Japanese 2-year yields, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

* Fears that some European countries will have trouble servicing their debt resurfaced after Spanish 10-year bond yields climbed to nearly 6 percent on Tuesday.

* JGB market sentiment also got a lift from strong U.S. Treasuries, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling below 2 percent for the first time in over four weeks on Tuesday.

* The yield on the 5-year JGB slipped half a basis point to 0.290 percent after earlier falling to 0.285 percent, its lowest level since March 8.

* Many market participants believe Japan's central bank will take new easing measures at its next meeting on April 27, after it held policy steady as expected on Tuesday.

* The June 10-year JGB futures contract was up 0.07 point at 142.53 after reaching 142.64, its highest point since March 13.

* The yield on the 30-year JGB was flat at 1.915 percent after falling to 1.905 percent, its nadir since Feb. 21.

That tenor was likely to face selling pressure on supply concerns ahead of Thursday's auction, in which the finance ministry will sell 700 billion yen of 30-year bonds.

* The yield on the 20-year JGB fell half a basis point to 1.720 percent, after declining to 1.710 percent, its lowest since Feb. 20. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)