By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 11 Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark cash issue touching a three-month low, as rekindled concerns about European debt as well as expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan boosted the appeal of fixed-income assets.

The yield on the latest 10-year notes shed half a basis point to 0.945 percent after falling to 0.935 percent, its lowest level since Jan. 16. A break of that low would take the benchmark cash bond yield to levels not seen since November 2010.

Yields moved off their lows as investors pondered how far the price-rally could go, in light of declining yields around the world as risk-wary investors retreat into bonds.

For the first time since the late 1980s, yields on German 2-year bonds traded lower this week than Japanese 2-year yields, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

"The market is kind of struggling to break below this level," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"Look at the overall global picture. Rates are around historical lows in every single developed market, so the carry game is being played in every market."

Fears that some European countries will have trouble servicing their debt resurfaced after Spanish 10-year bond yields climbed to nearly 6 percent on Tuesday.

JGB market sentiment was also lifted by strong U.S. Treasuries, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling below 2 percent for the first time in over four weeks on Tuesday.

TAKE IT EASY

Many market participants believe Japan's central bank will take new easing measures at its next meeting on April 27, after it held policy steady as expected on Tuesday. Indeed, sources told Reuters the central bank may top up its 65 trillion yen ($803 billion) asset-buying and loan programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with the increase used for purchases of government bonds.

The yield on the 5-year JGB slipped half a basis point to 0.290 percent after earlier falling to 0.285 percent, its lowest level since March 8. The yield on the 2-year JGB was flat at 0.110 percent.

The June 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.10 point at 142.56 after reaching 142.64, its highest point since March 13.

The yield on the 30-year JGB was flat at 1.915 percent after falling to 1.905 percent, its nadir since Feb. 21.

That tenor was likely to face selling pressure on supply concerns ahead of Thursday's auction, in which the finance ministry will offer 700 billion yen of 30-year bonds.

The previous 30-year sale last month met decent demand, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.97, above the 3.79 average from the 12 auctions before it. The tail measuring the difference between the lowest and average accepted prices widened slightly to 0.07 from 0.05, however.

"We're expecting the auction to be in line with previous sales, with steady demand from insurers in the superlong sector," a Japanese bank trader said.

The yield on 20-year JGBs fell half a basis point to 1.720 percent, after declining to 1.710 percent, its lowest since Feb. 20.

