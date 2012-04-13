TOKYO, April 13 Most Japanese government bond
prices nudged slightly higher on Friday, with 20- and 30-year
yields edging down to fresh lows, as sentiment continued to get
a lift from decent demand at the previous session's 30-year
auction.
* Thursday's 700 billion yen ($8.63 billion) 30-year
offering drew decent demand, with bids 4.13 times the offer, the
highest bid-to-cover ratio in more than a year.
* "You would have expected less demand, given the absolute
yield level, but that didn't materialise, which tells us there
are a lot of life insurance companies that are still short
duration and they still want to accumulate more, even at these
levels," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
* The auction is supporting sentiment across the whole yield
curve, although banks were said to be taking some profits in the
belly, a Japanese bank fund manager said.
* The yield on the latest 10-year notes was
flat at 0.945 percent, while the June 10-year JGB futures
contract rose 0.03 point to 142.55.
* The yield on the 30-year JGB was down half
a basis point at 1.900 percent, its lowest level since Feb. 21.
* The yield on 20-year JGBs lost 1 basis
point to 1.705 percent, its lowest since Feb. 3.
* JGBs fared well despite a rise in risk appetite as
European debt concerns faded following an Italian bond auction
that, though not stellar, was not as bad as some had feared.
[ID:ID:nL6E8FC2BL]
* The Nikkei stock average climbed 1.6 percent, with
Japanese markets shrugging off a rocket launch by neighboring
North Korea that apparently broke apart and fell into the sea.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)