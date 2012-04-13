* 20-yr yield touches lowest level since Feb. 3
* 30-yr tenor outperforms after Thursday's successful sale
* Life insurers still have buying interest -strategist
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 13 Most Japanese government bond
prices nudged slightly higher on Friday, with 20- and 30-year
yields edging down to fresh lows as expectations of Bank of
Japan easing later this month kept the rally alive even in the
face of rising stock prices.
BOJ policymakers held policy steady as expected this week,
but many strategists and investors expect the central bank to
come up with new easing measures at the next meeting on April
27.
Sources have said the BOJ will consider easing by boosting
government bond purchases under its 65 trillion yen asset-buying
and loan programme.
A BOJ board member called unsuccessfully in March for more
government bond buying to convince markets of the central bank's
commitment to its new 1 percent inflation target, minutes showed
on Friday.
"Speculation of additional monetary easing by the BOJ has
emerged," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. "As long as
easing expectations remain intact, the 10-year yield will trade
around the middle of 0.900 percent."
Some investors will lock in profits if the 10-year yield
falls to 0.900 percent, she added.
The yield on the latest 10-year notes was
flat at 0.945 percent, while the June 10-year JGB futures
contract ended up 0.07 point at 142.59.
The yield on 20-year JGBs added half a point
to 1.720 percent, after falling as low as 1.705 percent, its
lowest since Feb. 3.
INSURER DEMAND INTACT
Sentiment continued to bask in the glow of decent demand at
the previous session's 700 billion yen ($8.63 billion) 30-year
offering, with bids 4.13 times the offer, the highest
bid-to-cover ratio in more than a year.
The 30-year JGB outperformed, with its yield
down 1 basis point to 1.895 percent, its lowest level since Feb.
21.
"You would have expected less demand, given the absolute
yield level, but that didn't materialise, which tells us there
are a lot of life insurance companies that are still short
duration and they still want to accumulate more, even at these
levels," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
The auction supported sentiment across the whole yield
curve, although banks were said to be taking some profits in the
belly, a Japanese bank fund manager said.
JGBs fared well despite climbing share prices. The Nikkei
stock average rose 1.2 percent.
Tokyo markets shrugged off North Korea's launch of a rocket -
before trading began - that broke apart and fell into the sea.
