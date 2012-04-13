* 20-yr yield touches lowest level since Feb. 3

* 30-yr tenor outperforms after Thursday's successful sale

* Life insurers still have buying interest -strategist

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 13 Most Japanese government bond prices nudged slightly higher on Friday, with 20- and 30-year yields edging down to fresh lows as expectations of Bank of Japan easing later this month kept the rally alive even in the face of rising stock prices.

BOJ policymakers held policy steady as expected this week, but many strategists and investors expect the central bank to come up with new easing measures at the next meeting on April 27.

Sources have said the BOJ will consider easing by boosting government bond purchases under its 65 trillion yen asset-buying and loan programme.

A BOJ board member called unsuccessfully in March for more government bond buying to convince markets of the central bank's commitment to its new 1 percent inflation target, minutes showed on Friday.

"Speculation of additional monetary easing by the BOJ has emerged," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. "As long as easing expectations remain intact, the 10-year yield will trade around the middle of 0.900 percent."

Some investors will lock in profits if the 10-year yield falls to 0.900 percent, she added.

The yield on the latest 10-year notes was flat at 0.945 percent, while the June 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.07 point at 142.59.

The yield on 20-year JGBs added half a point to 1.720 percent, after falling as low as 1.705 percent, its lowest since Feb. 3.

INSURER DEMAND INTACT

Sentiment continued to bask in the glow of decent demand at the previous session's 700 billion yen ($8.63 billion) 30-year offering, with bids 4.13 times the offer, the highest bid-to-cover ratio in more than a year.

The 30-year JGB outperformed, with its yield down 1 basis point to 1.895 percent, its lowest level since Feb. 21.

"You would have expected less demand, given the absolute yield level, but that didn't materialise, which tells us there are a lot of life insurance companies that are still short duration and they still want to accumulate more, even at these levels," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The auction supported sentiment across the whole yield curve, although banks were said to be taking some profits in the belly, a Japanese bank fund manager said.

JGBs fared well despite climbing share prices. The Nikkei stock average rose 1.2 percent.

Tokyo markets shrugged off North Korea's launch of a rocket - before trading began - that broke apart and fell into the sea. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)