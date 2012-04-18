TOKYO, April 18 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday, as abating fears about Europe's debt crisis whetted investors' appetite for risk, and some took profits after yields wallowed at low levels this week.

* Spain's auction of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday met good demand from domestic banks, easing some concerns about the country's refinancing ability.

* JGB market moves were small, as expectations of further easing steps by the Bank of Japan as early as its next meeting on April 27 continued to underpin bonds.

* BOJ Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday that the central bank is ready to take additional steps to ease monetary policy as necessary, though specific moves will depend on the outlook for economy and prices.

* Sources have said the BOJ might ease next week by expanding its 65 trillion yen asset-buying and loan programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with the increase used for purchases of government bonds.

* "Whether they increase the amount or whether they increase the duration, either way, it's very good for the front end of the curve. The BOJ is soaking up much of the front-end supply, so it's very difficult to get too excited about the front end selling off," said Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura Securities Co. in Tokyo.

"We've been recommending people buy 3- and 4-year paper. If they do extend, then you'll probably make money fairly quickly, but if they don't extend and just increase the amount, or if they extend sometime in the future, you'll still do fairly well," he added.

* The yield on the latest 10-year notes rose 1 basis point to 0.935 percent, edging away from a 17-month low of 0.930 percent hit on Monday. Tuesday's closing price, based on market indications, was set at 0.925 percent.

* June 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.10 point to 142.63.

* The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the BOJ is also considering an upward tweak to its consumer price projections for this fiscal year and next year at the meeting, after which it will issue its twice-yearly outlook report, with the increase aimed at reflecting higher energy costs and demand from disaster reconstruction.

The latest inflation data showed Japan's core consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in February from a year earlier. The BOJ will likely raise its core CPI forecast to between 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent for this fiscal year through March 2013, and between 0.5 percent and below 1 percent for the following year, Nikkei said.

* The 20-year JGB continued to slightly outperform, with its yield flat at 1.710 percent, after it earlier touched 1.705 percent. That level, also touched last Friday, was its lowest level since Feb. 3.