TOKYO, April 18 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Wednesday, as abating fears about Europe's debt
crisis whetted investors' appetite for risk, and some took
profits after yields wallowed at low levels this week.
* Spain's auction of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday met
good demand from domestic banks, easing some concerns about the
country's refinancing ability.
* JGB market moves were small, as expectations of further
easing steps by the Bank of Japan as early as its next meeting
on April 27 continued to underpin bonds.
* BOJ Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday
that the central bank is ready to take additional steps to ease
monetary policy as necessary, though specific moves will depend
on the outlook for economy and prices.
* Sources have said the BOJ might ease next week by
expanding its 65 trillion yen asset-buying and loan programme by
5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with the increase used for
purchases of government bonds.
* "Whether they increase the amount or whether they increase
the duration, either way, it's very good for the front end of
the curve. The BOJ is soaking up much of the front-end supply,
so it's very difficult to get too excited about the front end
selling off," said Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura
Securities Co. in Tokyo.
"We've been recommending people buy 3- and 4-year paper. If
they do extend, then you'll probably make money fairly quickly,
but if they don't extend and just increase the amount, or if
they extend sometime in the future, you'll still do fairly
well," he added.
* The yield on the latest 10-year notes rose
1 basis point to 0.935 percent, edging away from a 17-month low
of 0.930 percent hit on Monday. Tuesday's closing price, based
on market indications, was set at 0.925 percent.
* June 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.10 point to
142.63.
* The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the
BOJ is also considering an upward tweak to its consumer price
projections for this fiscal year and next year at the meeting,
after which it will issue its twice-yearly outlook report, with
the increase aimed at reflecting higher energy costs and demand
from disaster reconstruction.
The latest inflation data showed Japan's core consumer price
index rose 0.1 percent in February from a year earlier. The BOJ
will likely raise its core CPI forecast to between 0.1 percent
and 0.5 percent for this fiscal year through March 2013, and
between 0.5 percent and below 1 percent for the following year,
Nikkei said.
* The 20-year JGB continued to slightly outperform, with its
yield flat at 1.710 percent, after it earlier
touched 1.705 percent. That level, also touched last Friday, was
its lowest level since Feb. 3.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)