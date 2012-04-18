* 10-yr yield edges up from 17-month low hit this week
* Front-end of yield curve supported by BOJ hopes
* BOJ to consider raising CPI projections-report
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 18 Japanese government bond prices
edged down on Wednesday, as some investors took profits with the
benchmark yield wallowing near a 17-month low, and as easing
fears about Europe's debt crisis whetted investors' appetite for
risk.
JGB market moves were small, as expectations of further
easing steps by the Bank of Japan as early as its next meeting
on April 27 continued to underpin bonds.
BOJ Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday
that the central bank is ready to take additional steps to ease
monetary policy as necessary, though specific moves will depend
on the outlook for economy and prices.
Sources have said that the BOJ might ease next week by
expanding its 65 trillion yen asset-buying and loan programme by
5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with the increase used for
purchases of government bonds.
The BOJ buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity,
and many market participants expect policymakers to eventually
extend the maturities.
"Whether they increase the amount or whether they increase
the duration, either way, it's very good for the front end of
the curve. The BOJ is soaking up much of the front-end supply,
so it's very difficult to get too excited about the front end
selling off," said Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura
Securities Co. in Tokyo.
"We've been recommending people buy 3- and 4-year paper. If
they do extend, then you'll probably make money fairly quickly,
but if they don't extend and just increase the amount, or if
they extend sometime in the future, you'll still do fairly
well," he added.
Spain's auction of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday met
good demand from domestic banks, easing some concerns about the
country's refinancing ability, though Spain still faces another
offering of two- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.
The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs rose 1
basis point to 0.935 percent, inching away from a 17-month low
of 0.930 percent hit on Monday. Tuesday's closing price, based
on market indications, was set at 0.925 percent.
"The market is pricing in a weaker economy, but it's not as
bad as these yield levels reflect. I think the current level is
too low, and I don't think the 10-year yield can go so much
lower," said a fund manager at a European asset management firm
in Tokyo.
BOJ MIGHT TWEAK PRICE PROJECTIONS
After its meeting next week, the BOJ will issue its
twice-yearly economic outlook report.
The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the BOJ
is considering an upward tweak to its consumer price projections
for this fiscal year and next year, to show the effect of higher
energy costs and demand from disaster reconstruction.
The latest inflation data showed Japan's core consumer price
index rose 0.1 percent in February from a year earlier. The BOJ
will likely raise its core CPI forecast to between 0.1 percent
and 0.5 percent for this fiscal year through March 2013, and
between 0.5 percent and below 1 percent for the following year,
Nikkei said.
June 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.11 point at
142.62.
The 20-year JGB continued to fare slightly better than other
tenors, with its yield flat at 1.710 percent,
after it earlier fell to 1.705 percent. That level, also touched
last Friday, was its lowest level since Feb. 3.
The 5-year yield added half a basis point to
0.290 percent after falling to a one-month low of 0.280 percent
on Tuesday after a solid auction in that sector.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)