TOKYO, April 26 Japanese government bond prices
were steady to slightly firmer on Thursday, with investors
unlikely to make aggressive moves ahead of a Bank of Japan
meeting at which it is widely expected to ease policy further.
* The BOJ is likely to boost its asset purchase programme
(APP) by up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and may extend the
maturity of government bonds it purchases to around three years,
according to sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.
* A survey by Nomura Securities of more than 100 of its
clients showed 59 percent expect a 5 trillion yen expansion of
the asset purchasing programme, while 28 percent anticipate an
increase of 10 trillion yen.
* The expectations of more BOJ easing were likely to support
demand at a 2.7 trillion yen sale of 2-year notes by the finance
ministry on Thursday. The coupon was set at 0.1 percent for the
sixth consecutive 2-year auction.
* "The market expectation is high for additional monetary
easing by the BOJ tomorrow, so I think investors will have
decent demand for the two-year auction today," said Naomi
Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities Co.
* The BOJ now purchases bonds with up to two years left to
maturity, and is currently buying up more than half of the new
issuance of 2-year notes.
Some strategists have suggested that if the BOJ extends the
duration of the bonds it buys, 2-year yields could come under
upward pressure as buying shifts to other tenors, though not all
market participants expect this.
* "If the BOJ extends the maturities of JGBs it buys, that
should come with an increase in the APP itself, so allocation
for the 2-year sector is unlikely to decline that much, so there
will be a bull-flattening, a pressing on the short-end of the
curve," Hasegawa said.
* The 10-year JGB yield inched down 1 basis point to 0.910
percent, matching a 1-1/2 year low touched on
Monday and Tuesday.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade up 0.04 point at 142.86.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve held policy steady on Wednesday
and reiterated its expectation that interest rates would not
rise until late 2014. Chairman Ben Bernanke said at his
post-meeting news conference that he was comfortable with the
central bank's policy stance, though it was prepared to do more
to aid the U.S. economy if necessary.
* The five-year yield was flat at 0.275 percent
, after touching a 1-1/2 year low of 0.260 percent
on Tuesday.
* The 20-year JGB yield was also flat at 1.715 percent
.
($1= 81.292 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)