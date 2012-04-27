* BOJ duration extension to 3 years underpins short end

* 10-yr yield skids to fresh 1-1/2-year low

* 10-, 20-yr yield spread at widest since August 2011

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 27 Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday, pushing the 10-year yield to a new one-and-a-half-year low, and the yield curved steepened after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by expanding JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion).

The central bank reduced by 5 trillion yen a pool of funds set aside for fixed-rate market operations, bringing it to 30 trillion yen. Combined with the increase in a separate fund for asset purchases, the BOJ increased the total size of its asset buying and loan programme by 5 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen.

"The results were confusing to some in the market, because although the total size of the asset buying increased by only 5 trillion, the increase in JGB purchases was on the large size of expectations," said a fixed-income fund manager at an asset management firm in Tokyo.

The BOJ also opted to extend the remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three years, from two years previously.

The 10-year JGB yield skidded 2.5 basis points to 0.885 percent, shattering resistance at 0.900 percent, and hitting its lowest level since October 2010.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.27 point at 143.12.

REPRICING ON INFLATION EXPECTATIONS?

Superlong bonds rose but slightly lagged other tenors. The 20-year JGB yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 1.695 percent, matching a five-month low touched earlier this week, while the 30-year JGB yield edged down half a basis point to 1.880 percent.

The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields rose to 81 basis points, the widest since August 2011.

The BOJ's policy continued to underpin the short end of the curve, with the five-year yield slipping 2 basis points to 0.255 percent, a fresh 1-1/2-year low, and bringing the spread between the two- and five-year yields to 77.5 basis points, its narrowest since October 2010.

Bond prices took some cues from stocks, which initially jumped after the BOJ's decision before reversing course. The Nikkei stock average slumped, bringing its April loss to 5.6 percent, which increased the appeal of less risky fixed-income assets.

The BOJ also revised up its economic and price forecasts in its twice-yearly outlook report, saying consumer inflation is expected to exceed 0.5 percent in the fiscal year from April 2013, after which it will not take too long to reach 1 percent.

"As inflation expectations get repriced, you'll see a bear-steepening of the curve," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

But the latest price data released on Friday showed the central bank is a long way from attaining its 1 percent inflation target.

While core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March from the year-ago month, the so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy, fell 0.5 percent.

"It shows what a difficult task the Bank of Japan faces," said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.

($1= 81.751 Japanese yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)