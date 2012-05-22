TOKYO May 22 Japanese government bond prices
fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, with equities in
favour as investors hope an informal European summit on
Wednesday yields progress toward resolving the region's debt
crisis.
* Investors also continued take profits following the
benchmark yield's drop last week to its lowest level in nearly
nine years.
* The 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to
0.865 percent, moving further away from Friday's low of 0.815
percent, which was its lowest since July 2003.
* "Bonds are giving back some of last week's gains, but ahead
of Greece's election next month, we might not see a 0.9 percent
yield on the 10-year bond," said a fixed-income fund manager at
a Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo.
* The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract ended
morning trade down 0.02 point at 143.18.
* Greece will hold a vote on June 17, with the country's
possible exit from the euro at issue after an election this
month led to a political impasse over austerity steps.
* The Nikkei stock average gained 1 percent in the
morning session.
* At Wednesday's informal EU meeting, France's new president
Francois Hollande is likely to propose mutualising European
debt, to fend off contagion of funding difficulties from
troubled euro zone economies.
* The yield curve steepened as longer tenors slightly
underperformed ahead of a 20-year auction on Thursday.
The 20-year yield gained 1.5 basis points to
1.640 percent. On Friday it fell as low as 1.570 percent, its
lowest level since August 2010.
* The 30-year bond yield added 2 basis points
to 1.80 percent after touching 1.730 percent on Friday, its
lowest since September 2010.
* The Bank of Japan's regular two-day policy meeting began
on Tuesday, with no action expected from the central bank as it
continues to gauge the effects of its past easing steps and
monitor the European debt situation.
* Japanese banks logged a record net sale of 5.02 trillion
in JGBs in April, according to data from the Japan Securities
Dealers' Association released on Monday.
But trading volume was also at a record high, "suggesting
brisk sales and switching activity to take profits," said JGB
strategists at Barclays in Tokyo.
Life insurers bought a net 624 billion yen worth of
superlong bonds, down from the previous month but in line with
their average purchases.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)