* Yield curve steepens as superlong tenors underperform
* 5-yr yield drops as banks buy on BOJ duration extension
* 5-yr, 20-yr yield spread at widest since September
TOKYO, June 7 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Thursday, as worries over Spain's acute bank debt woes
eased, while futures erased losses after the results of a
30-year auction were in line with expectations.
The yield curve steepened as superlongs underperformed, with
the 30-year yield adding 2.5 basis points to 1.860
percent, after earlier rising to a five-week high of 1.865
percent.
"There were some buy backs in futures after the auction, but
you can't call that a relief rally, with the curve still
bear-steepening," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at
Daiwa Securities.
Growing investor risk tolerance lifted stocks and reduced
the appeal of fixed-income assets as hopes rose for progress on
rescuing Spain's debt-laden banks.
European officials on Wednesday considered steps to prop up
Spain's lenders, including ways that might avoid imposing the
kind of painful austerity requirements that cast other bailout
deals into political peril.
"Worries about Spain have faded since Monday, and it was
those fears, combined with worries about the U.S. economy after
the jobs data, that sent yields to historic lows," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
5-YEAR NOTE TURNS HIGHER
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
0.875 percent, moving away from a nine-year low of 0.790 percent
hit on Monday.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended flat at
143.59, off a session low of 143.34.
A 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday drew only tepid demand, so
market participants were paying close attention to Thursday's
sale.
The Ministry of Finance offered 700 billion yen ($8.9
billion) of 30-year bonds with a 2.0 percent coupon, reopening
the number 36 issue. It sold 641.3 billion yen with a lowest
accepted price of 102.45, in line with market expectations.
The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices
widened to 0.14 from 0.10 at the previous 30-year sale, and the
bid-to-cover ratio fell to 3.16 from the previous 4.13.
Banks continued to buy medium-term JGBs on expectations that
the Bank of Japan will eventually further extend the remaining
maturity of the JGBs it buys under its asset buying programme.
In April, it extended it to up to three years from two.
The 20-year yield added 2.5 basis points to
1.695 percent.
The five-year bond turned higher, its yield
falling a basis point to 0.200 percent and moving closer to a
nine-year low of 0.195 percent hit last week.
The finance ministry will auction 5- and 20-year bonds next
week.
The spread between 5- and 20-year yields rose to 1.495
points, its highest level since September on a last-traded
basis, meaning the 5-year bonds have low yields relative to the
20-year tenor.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)