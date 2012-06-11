* June 10-year futures slip on day of contract expiry

* Finance ministry to sell 5-, 20-year notes this week

* Spread between 5-, 20-yr yields still well above recent low

TOKYO, June 11 Japanese government bond prices followed U.S. Treasuries lower on Monday after a weekend deal to rescue Spain's banks took away some of the appeal of safe-haven assets, while some investors sold ahead of this week's five- and 20-year auctions.

European financial leaders agreed over the weekend to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund. The news alleviated much of the fear of debt contagion from that country, and weighed on U.S. Treasury prices.

"JGBs have weakened a bit due primarily to overseas factors, but with yields already close to lows, the adjustment here was not so large," said Barclays Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu Tanji.

"Expectations that the BOJ will eventually extend the duration of its purchases have pushed the short end down considerably, with not so much room for further moves," he said.

Medium-term JGBs have benefited from expectations that the Bank of Japan will eventually further extend the maturity of the JGBs it buys under its asset buying programme. In April, it extended it to up to three years from two.

The Ministry of Finance will auction five-year JGBs on Tuesday and 20-year JGBs on Thursday.

Last month's auction of five-year bonds attracted solid bids even though the new issue came with a coupon of 0.2 percent, which matched a record low seen only on two issues in 2003.

The 10-year JGB yield added 2 basis points to 0.870 percent, moving away from a nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit one week ago.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for June, which expired on Monday, ended down 0.16 point at 143.62. September futures, which take over as the lead contract on Tuesday, slipped 0.21 point to 143.38.

BOJ LIKELY TO HOLD FIRE

The Bank of Japan will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday and Friday this week, and is widely expected to stand pat on monetary policy.

"The BOJ is unlikely to do anything ahead of the outcome of this weekend's Greek elections," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

"JGBs are down a bit after the Spanish news, but uncertainly ahead of the Greek elections will likely limit moves," he said.

Greece will hold elections on June 17 that could determine whether it remains in the euro zone.

The 20-year yield added 1 basis point to 1.670 percent, while the 30-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.840 percent.

The five-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.205 percent, not far from its nine-year low of 0.195 percent touched several times this month.

The spread between five- and 20-year yields stood at 1.465 basis points, down from 1.495 points last Thursday, which was its highest level since September on a last-traded basis. But it remained well above a seven-month low of 1.365 point on May 18, meaning the five-year bonds have low yields relative to the 20-year tenor.

Some strategists have said that longer maturities are likely to benefit from adjustments ahead of a quarterly redemption of JGBs on June 20, as investors seek value further up the yield curve. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)