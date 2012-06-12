TOKYO, June 12 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Tuesday, catching a wave of safe haven demand as
confidence faded that the weekend's Spanish bank bailout would
be a panacea for euro zone debt woes.
* The gains were expected to support demand at the Ministry
of Finance's 5-year JGB auction, despite the low coupon set at
0.2 percent.
That matched last month's coupon, which was in line with a
record low seen on only two other issues in 2003.
* European financial leaders agreed over the weekend to lend
Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue
fund.
But Spanish yields rose on Monday and the cost of buying
debt protection on Spain in the credit default swap market
reached near-record highs at around 595 basis points, according
to Markit. Italy's debt yields and CDS costs also rose ahead of
that country's debt sale on Thursday.
* "The weekend news of the Spain bank bailout led to a
correction yesterday, but it faded because investors wonder,
who's next? Italy?" said a fixed-income fund manager at a
European asset management firm in Tokyo.
"We need to remember the euro zone's problems are regional,
and not solvable just on a country-by-country basis," he said.
* The 10-year JGB yield skidded 2.5 basis
points to 0.845 percent, moving back toward a nine-year low of
0.790 percent hit on June 4.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September,
which became the front-month contract after the June contract
expired on Monday, ended morning trade up 0.21 point at 143.59.
* Superlongs lagged the benchmark note ahead of a 20-year
sale on Thursday, with the 20-year yield losing 1
basis point to 1.660 percent, while the 30-year yield
was flat at 1.840 percent.
* The Bank of Japan will hold its regular monthly meeting on
Thursday and Friday this week, and is widely expected to stand
pat on monetary policy.
* Short- and medium term maturities have benefited from the
BOJ's policy of buying bonds with up to three years left to
maturity, which it decided to extend from two years at its April
meeting.
As the central bank is buying up much of the supply at the
shorter end of the curve, many market participants expect the
BOJ to eventually extend the duration of its purchases to the
5-year sector, which has pushed 5-year yields to low levels and
kept them anchored there.
* "We think the possibility of a sharp rise by the 5-year
yield is very small because additional easing risk linked to
rapid yen appreciation exceeds risk of a tightening switch for
near-term monetary policy direction," strategists at RBS
Securities said in a note to clients.
* The five-year yield fell 1 basis point to
0.200 percent, not far from its nine-year low of 0.195 percent
touched several times this month.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)