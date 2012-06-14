* 20-year note rebounds on dip-buying late in session
* Moves limited by caution ahead of Greek election
* BOJ starts 2-day meeting; no policy steps expected
TOKYO, June 14 Japanese government bond prices
erased early gains on Thursday after a tepid 20-year sale, but
losses were limited by caution against the backdrop of Europe's
deepening debt crisis.
The Ministry of Finance sold 1.1 trillion yen ($14 billion)
of 20-year notes with a lowest price of 100.00, in line with
market expectations.
But although the coupon of 1.7 percent was 10 basis points
higher than that of the last 20-year offering, the bid-to-cover
ratio dropped to 2.5 from the previous sale's 3.73, and came in
well below the average 3.10 of the past 12 sales. A higher ratio
indicates stronger demand.
The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices
shrank to 0.14 from the last sale's 0.18, but was still above
the average of 0.11 for the previous 12 sales.
"It was not a bad auction, but my impression was that it was
a bit weaker than some expected, and those hoping for strong
results were disappointed," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Some market participants had expected more buying ahead of
Greek elections on Sunday that could determine whether the
country remains in the currency bloc. Fears of Greece's exit
from the common currency, as well as the impact of a bank rescue
deal in Spain, have been underpinning demand for fixed-income
assets, although German Bunds have begun to weaken due to that
country's exposure to the debt crisis.
In late afternoon trading, the 20-year bond rose on
dip-buying by life insurers, said a fixed-income fund manager at
a Japanese bank.
"The auction was smooth but not as strong as it could have
been, and some used the opportunity to cover short positions,"
he said.
Some market participants fear being short ahead of a
quarterly JGB redemption on June 20, particularly after the
Greek elections, he added.
The 10-year JGB yield added half a basis
point to 0.860 percent, up from a low of 0.845 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended down 0.04 point at 143.51.
The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis point to
1.675 percent, from a high of 1.690 percent.
The 30-year yield was up half a basis point at
1.885 percent, after earlier rising to 1.895 percent, its
highest level since April 27.
The five-year yield was flat at 0.230 percent.
The Bank of Japan began its regular monthly two-day meeting
on Thursday, at which it is widely expected to stand pat on
monetary policy, holding fire as it monitors the outcome of the
Greek election.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)