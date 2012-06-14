* 20-year note rebounds on dip-buying late in session

* Moves limited by caution ahead of Greek election

* BOJ starts 2-day meeting; no policy steps expected

TOKYO, June 14 Japanese government bond prices erased early gains on Thursday after a tepid 20-year sale, but losses were limited by caution against the backdrop of Europe's deepening debt crisis.

The Ministry of Finance sold 1.1 trillion yen ($14 billion) of 20-year notes with a lowest price of 100.00, in line with market expectations.

But although the coupon of 1.7 percent was 10 basis points higher than that of the last 20-year offering, the bid-to-cover ratio dropped to 2.5 from the previous sale's 3.73, and came in well below the average 3.10 of the past 12 sales. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices shrank to 0.14 from the last sale's 0.18, but was still above the average of 0.11 for the previous 12 sales.

"It was not a bad auction, but my impression was that it was a bit weaker than some expected, and those hoping for strong results were disappointed," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Some market participants had expected more buying ahead of Greek elections on Sunday that could determine whether the country remains in the currency bloc. Fears of Greece's exit from the common currency, as well as the impact of a bank rescue deal in Spain, have been underpinning demand for fixed-income assets, although German Bunds have begun to weaken due to that country's exposure to the debt crisis.

In late afternoon trading, the 20-year bond rose on dip-buying by life insurers, said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese bank.

"The auction was smooth but not as strong as it could have been, and some used the opportunity to cover short positions," he said.

Some market participants fear being short ahead of a quarterly JGB redemption on June 20, particularly after the Greek elections, he added.

The 10-year JGB yield added half a basis point to 0.860 percent, up from a low of 0.845 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended down 0.04 point at 143.51.

The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis point to 1.675 percent, from a high of 1.690 percent.

The 30-year yield was up half a basis point at 1.885 percent, after earlier rising to 1.895 percent, its highest level since April 27.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.230 percent.

The Bank of Japan began its regular monthly two-day meeting on Thursday, at which it is widely expected to stand pat on monetary policy, holding fire as it monitors the outcome of the Greek election. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)