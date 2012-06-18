TOKYO, June 18 Japanese government bonds
reversed early losses on Monday, as investors took advantage of
a dip on the outcome of the weekend's Greek vote to buy ahead of
quarterly redemptions this week.
* The so-called 'safe-haven' appeal of fixed-income assets
waned after Greece's cliffhanger election delivered a slim
parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties, a result seen as
crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together.
* Funds took the early weakness in JGBs as an opportunity to
buy ahead of Wednesday's quarterly redemptions.
* "The JGB market reaction today shows that JGBs are to some
extent isolated from other major markets, and domestic
supply/demand factors can affect them more than the impact of
global events, or even domestic political events," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in
Tokyo.
"I think the market has already moved on from the Greek
vote, and has also shrugged off last week's Japanese political
developments on the sales tax," he added.
* On Friday, the ruling Democratic Party of Japan agreed
with the opposition on a plan to double the sales tax to 10
percent by October 2015, a move seen as a first step towards
restoring the country to fiscal health.
* The 10-year JGB yield slipped 1 basis point
to 0.840 percent, after rising to 0.860 percent in early trade.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended morning trade up 0.08 point at 143.63 after earlier
falling as low as 143.38.
* The yield curve steepened as the superlong tenor
underperformed, with the 20-year yield falling
half a basis point to 1.660 percent after earlier advancing to
1.685 percent.
The 30-year yield added half a basis point to
1.875 percent, moving back towards a seven-week peak of 1.895
percent hit on Thursday but down from an earlier high of 1.885
percent on dip-buying.
* A Thomson Reuters weekly JGB survey released on Monday
showed sentiment deteriorated after two weeks of improvement,
with most respondents expecting rates to remain steady at
current levels.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)