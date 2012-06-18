* Curve flattens as superlong tenor outperforms
* 10-yr futures erase early losses and end higher
* U.S. easing expectations support bonds-strategist
TOKYO, June 18 Japanese government bonds
reversed early losses on Monday, as investors took advantage of
a dip on the outcome of the weekend's Greek vote to buy ahead of
quarterly redemptions and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later
this week.
The perceived safe appeal of fixed-income assets waned after
Greece's election on Sunday delivered a slim parliamentary
majority to pro-bailout parties, lessening chances that country
will leave the euro zone.
But banks and funds took the early weakness in JGBs as an
opportunity to buy ahead of Wednesday's quarterly redemptions,
and the yield curve, which had earlier steepened, turned to
flattening.
"There is an expectation that the Fed could take easing
steps, and this has underpinned Treasuries, and therefore
supports JGBs as well," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist
at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
"The Greek election removed some uncertainty about Europe's
situation, but the region's debt crisis is far from resolved,
and Greece still needs to form a coalition government, and faces
many difficult challenges," she added.
Recent disappointing U.S. economic data bolstered
expectations that the Fed would take monetary stimulus steps at
its policy meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. It could
either extend its "Operation Twist" stimulus programme, which
expires this month, or launch a third round of asset purchases.
U.S. Treasury yields sharply rose early Monday as bonds sold
off on relief about the outcome of Greece's vote, but morning
JGB losses were limited.
"The JGB market reaction today shows that JGBs are to some
extent isolated from other major markets, and domestic
supply/demand factors can affect them more than the impact of
global events, or even domestic political events," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in
Tokyo.
"I think the market has already moved on from the Greek
vote, and has also shrugged off last week's Japanese political
developments on the sales tax," he added.
On Friday, the ruling Democratic Party of Japan agreed with
the opposition on a plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent
by October 2015, a move seen as a first step towards restoring
the country to fiscal health.
The 10-year JGB yield slipped 1 basis point
to 0.840 percent, after rising to 0.860 percent in early trade.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended up 0.09 point at 143.64 after falling as low as 143.38 in
the morning.
The superlong tenor underperformed earlier but perked up on
bargain hunting, with the 20-year yield falling 1
basis point to 1.655 percent after earlier advancing to 1.685
percent.
The 30-year yield skidded two basis points to
1.850 percent, down from an earlier high of 1.885 percent and
moving away from a seven-week peak of 1.895 percent hit on
Thursday.
A Thomson Reuters weekly JGB survey released on Monday
showed sentiment deteriorated after two weeks of improvement,
with most respondents expecting rates to remain steady at
current levels.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)