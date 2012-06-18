* Curve flattens as superlong tenor outperforms

* 10-yr futures erase early losses and end higher

* U.S. easing expectations support bonds-strategist

TOKYO, June 18 Japanese government bonds reversed early losses on Monday, as investors took advantage of a dip on the outcome of the weekend's Greek vote to buy ahead of quarterly redemptions and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

The perceived safe appeal of fixed-income assets waned after Greece's election on Sunday delivered a slim parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties, lessening chances that country will leave the euro zone.

But banks and funds took the early weakness in JGBs as an opportunity to buy ahead of Wednesday's quarterly redemptions, and the yield curve, which had earlier steepened, turned to flattening.

"There is an expectation that the Fed could take easing steps, and this has underpinned Treasuries, and therefore supports JGBs as well," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

"The Greek election removed some uncertainty about Europe's situation, but the region's debt crisis is far from resolved, and Greece still needs to form a coalition government, and faces many difficult challenges," she added.

Recent disappointing U.S. economic data bolstered expectations that the Fed would take monetary stimulus steps at its policy meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. It could either extend its "Operation Twist" stimulus programme, which expires this month, or launch a third round of asset purchases.

U.S. Treasury yields sharply rose early Monday as bonds sold off on relief about the outcome of Greece's vote, but morning JGB losses were limited.

"The JGB market reaction today shows that JGBs are to some extent isolated from other major markets, and domestic supply/demand factors can affect them more than the impact of global events, or even domestic political events," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

"I think the market has already moved on from the Greek vote, and has also shrugged off last week's Japanese political developments on the sales tax," he added.

On Friday, the ruling Democratic Party of Japan agreed with the opposition on a plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent by October 2015, a move seen as a first step towards restoring the country to fiscal health.

The 10-year JGB yield slipped 1 basis point to 0.840 percent, after rising to 0.860 percent in early trade.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended up 0.09 point at 143.64 after falling as low as 143.38 in the morning.

The superlong tenor underperformed earlier but perked up on bargain hunting, with the 20-year yield falling 1 basis point to 1.655 percent after earlier advancing to 1.685 percent.

The 30-year yield skidded two basis points to 1.850 percent, down from an earlier high of 1.885 percent and moving away from a seven-week peak of 1.895 percent hit on Thursday.

A Thomson Reuters weekly JGB survey released on Monday showed sentiment deteriorated after two weeks of improvement, with most respondents expecting rates to remain steady at current levels. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)