TOKYO, June 20 Japanese government cash bonds were steady while benchmark futures dropped in thin volumes on Wednesday, as markets awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision.

* The Fed is expected to extend the "Operation Twist" stimulus programme, which expires this month, under which the central bank sells short-term securities to buy longer-term ones with the aim of driving down long-term borrowing costs.

It could also expand the programme by extending the average maturity of its portfolio.

The Fed is due to release a statement at 1630 GMT, following a two-day meeting.

* "Everyone is waiting for the FOMC," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

"They are expected to take some action, and not refrain from acting completely, but it remains to be seen if what they do will disappoint markets," he said.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended down 0.09 point at 143.80 in the morning session.

* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.810 percent after earlier slipping half a basis point to 0.805 percent.

* The 30-year yield was flat at 1.840 percent and the 5-year yield was flat at 0.215 percent.

* Minutes of the Bank of Japan's May 22-23 meeting released on Wednesday showed that a few board members want the central bank to be ready to act if risks to Japan's economy materialise as a result of events in Europe. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)