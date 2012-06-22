TOKYO, June 22 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds edged up on Friday as appetite for risk slackened on fears
of slowing global growth, though the yield curve continued to
steepen as the superlong tenor lagged.
* JGBs were bolstered by a rise in U.S. Treasuries
overnight, with the Philly Fed index of factory activity
tumbling to a 10-month low, underscoring a slowing U.S. economy
and adding to evidence the Federal Reserve might take more
stimulus steps.
* Moody's long-expected downgrade to the credit ratings of
15 of the world's biggest banks underpinned demand for
safe-haven assets.
* "There is buying on dips as banks sell to lock in gains
ahead of the end of the quarter next week, but investors are
holding off buying in the longer durations, hoping for better
levels," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
* The 10-year JGB yield slipped half a basis
point to 0.815 percent, within 2.5 basis points of its nine-year
low of 0.790 percent hit on June 4. It earlier fell to 0.810
percent.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended morning trading nearly flat, down 0.01 point at 143.77.
* The 5-year yield was flat at 0.215 percent,
while the 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to
1.675 percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)