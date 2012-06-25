TOKYO, June 25 Japanese government bonds were
steady on Monday, but could come under selling pressure this
week as investors lock in profits at the end of the April-June
quarter.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended morning trade nearly flat, down 0.01 point at 143.70 in
thin volume. The contract dipped below its 14-day moving average
of 143.65 at one point to a session low of 143.61.
* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.825
percent.
* "The 10-year looks rich, so it might be adjusted ahead of
a 10-year auction next week," said a fixed-income fund manager
at a Japanese asset management firm. He predicted benchmark
yields could rise to 0.850 percent ahead of the sale on July 3.
* An auction of 2-year notes on Tuesday is expected to
proceed smoothly, with the Bank of Japan now buying up much of
the supply at the shorter end of the curve. The central bank now
buys bonds with up to three years left to maturity, which it
extended from two years at its April meeting.
* Sentiment towards Japanese government bonds deteriorated
for a second consecutive week, a Thomson Reuters survey released
on Monday showed, with most respondents expecting benchmark
yields to rise in the last trading week of the quarter.
One respondent cited the end of the April-June
quarter this week as likely to prompt some investors to shift
out of debt into stocks for window-dressing purposes.
* Investors will continue to monitor Japanese political
developments, with parliament's lower house expected to approve
on Tuesday a plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent over
three years. While the tax bill's passage would
mark progress in restoring Japan's fiscal health, it could come
at the price of political turmoil that could delay other
necessary cost-cutting steps.
* Investors will be watching a European Union summit on
Thursday and Friday for any developments that could move that
region closer to resolving its debt crisis. Signs of progress
could increase investors' risk appetite and reduce demand for
fixed-income products.
* The 30-year yield was flat at 1.870 percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Matt Driskill)