TOKYO, June 26 Japanese government bonds were steady to firmer on Tuesday, supported by continuing concern about Europe's debt crisis but not straying from recent ranges after an uneventful sale of two-year notes and passage of a plan to increase Japan's sales tax.

Market scepticism that a summit of European leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday will resolve that region's debt woes lifted prices of U.S. Treasuries overnight, which underpinned demand for JGBs.

But overall activity was thin, in the waning days of the April-June quarter, with market participants already focusing on next week's events.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended up 0.10 point at 143.80 in thin volume of just 12,691 contracts, the lowest since January.

The 10-year JGB yield slipped 1 basis point to 0.820 percent, edging toward a nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on June 4.

"Trading for the quarter is winding down now, so it should be slow for the coming days until next week, when there will be the conclusion of the EU meeting over the weekend, a 10-year auction, the tankan survey, as well an ECB meeting and the U.S. employment data," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara

Japan's finance ministry will auction 10-year bonds on July 3, while the Bank of Japan will release its quarterly tankan survey of business sentiment the day before that. The survey is expected to show that manufacturers remained downbeat as Europe's debt crisis and slowing overseas growth took a toll.

The European Central Bank will hold its next policy meeting on July 5 in the wake of the EU. leaders' summit, and U.S. employment data for June is set to be released on July 6.

TAX PLAN APPROVAL EXPECTED

Japan's lower house of parliament approved a plan to double the country's sales tax to 10 percent over three years, marking a first step in cleaning up the country's balance sheet.

The sales tax bill's passage was expected, so the immediate market reaction was muted, but formal approval decisively removed a factor that some had said could put upward pressure on Japanese bond yields by fanning fears of fiscal crisis.

"If it hadn't passed, it would have been quite negative for JGBs," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

The Japanese government on Monday began considering compiling a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, possibly in autumn, to stimulate the economy, Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

The Ministry of Finance's auction of 2.7 trillion yen of two-year notes on Tuesday proceeded smoothly as expected, as the Bank of Japan now purchases bonds with up to three years left to maturity and is currently buying much of the new issuance of two-year notes.

The lowest accepted price was 100, matching that at last month's sale, and the bid-to-cover ratio was an extremely robust 8.22, though down from the previous 9.79, which was the highest since June 2005.

The coupon was set at 0.1 percent for the seventh consecutive two-year sale, matching the interest the Bank of Japan pays on its current account excess reserves.

The balance of deposits which financial institutions park with the central bank was expected to reach a new record on Tuesday, underscoring the extent to which the BOJ is flooding markets with excess cash.

The superlong sector slightly lagged as some investors locked in gains ahead of the quarter end, with the 20-year yield flat at 1.660 percent and 30-year yield edging up half a basis point to 1.885 percent.

The 5-year yield gave up half a basis point to 0.210 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)