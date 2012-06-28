TOKYO, June 28 Most Japanese government bonds
edged down on Thursday, as bullish U.S. data stoked investor
appetite for riskier assets, though superlongs were supported by
month-end buying to extend portfolio durations.
* Data showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured
goods rebounded more than expected in May, a gauge of planned
business spending increased and pending home sales rose in May.
* But fixed-income losses were kept in check as investors
remained doubtful that a two-day summit of European Union
leaders beginning on Thursday would result in any tangible steps
towards alleviating the euro zone's debt crisis.
* "The risk-off tone has somewhat faded, which is weighing
on JGBs, but markets remain wary of any European developments,
and expectations have faded that anything will emerge from the
EU summit," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
* The superlong tenor benefited from light month-end buying
to extend the duration of portfolios, market participants said.
* Life insurer bond duration has reached about 12 years due
to steady extension operations over the past decade, according
to strategists at Barclays.
"If yield levels undergo a sharp upshift, extension demand
could strengthen, but under the current low interest rate
environment, operations to maintain current portfolio duration
may be becoming the norm," they wrote in a note to clients on
Thursday.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended morning trade down 0.04 point at 143.86.
* In cash bond trading, the 10-year JGB yield
edged up half a basis point to 0.810 percent, nudging away from
a nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on June 4.
* The five-year yield also added half a basis
point to 0.210 percent.
* The yield curve slightly flattened as the superlong sector
fared better than its counterparts, with the 20-year yield
losing half a basis point to 1.640 percent and
the 30-year yield also slipping half a basis
point to 1.865 percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)