TOKYO, June 29 Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Friday, with many investors sidelined at the end of quarter and as they look to the European Union summit for any signs of progress on resolving the region's deepening debt crisis.

* The 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.815 percent , not far from three-week low of 0.800 percent hit earlier this week.

* Some large investors appear to be willing to take profits at 0.80 percent or below in the 10-year yield, just ahead of nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit at the beginning of this month.

* The market is supported by concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and worries about a slowdown in the global economy but many players now want to make their next moves after the ongoing EU summit and a 10-year JGB auction next week.

* In the first day of the EU summit meeting, Italy and Spain blocked agreement on measures to promote growth at a European Union summit on Thursday to demand urgent action to bring down their borrowing costs.

* "(Italian Prime Minister Mario) Monti seems to have profound determination, going into this summit. He has threatened to quit. He has also said the talks could go on until the weekend. He could clinch some sort of deal and we should be aware of that possibility," said Tadashi Matsukawa, the head of bond investment at PineBridge Investments.

* Investors' activity is likely to come back next week at the start of a new quarter, but many of them may prefer to see the 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday. The new bonds are likely to carry the lowest coupon in nine years, of 0.8 percent.

* The 10-year JGB futures were up 0.01 point at 143.82. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)