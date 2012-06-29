* JGBs fall in line with surge in risk assets, U.S. bond yields

* 10-yr yield down 15.5 bps on quarter, largest dip since July-Sept 2010

* Market could see more adjustments in early next month

* Concerns about Europe, global economy supporting JGBs

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, June 29 Japanese government bond prices dipped on Friday after euro zone leaders hammered out measures aimed at bringing down the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain, to the surprise of market players who had thought a last-minute compromise unlikely.

Still, JGBs ended the quarter with their best performance in nearly two years, with the 10-year yield briefly hitting nine-year low of 0.790 percent, as persistent worries about Europe's debt crisis and increasing signs of sluggish global growth helped to underpin demand for government bonds.

The 10-year yield ticked up 1.5 basis points on Friday to end the quarter at 0.830 percent. But it was still down 15.5 basis points from 0.985 percent at the end of previous quarter, the biggest fall since July-Sept 2010.

"Those who shorted risk assets will have to buy them back after the European deal, which means more adjustments for bonds," said a portfolio manager at a Japanese bank.

"But do they go so far as to become long on risk assets? I don't think that's going to happen. I think the 10-year JGB yield could fall below 0.8 percent in the next quarter," he added.

The measures agreed by the euro zone leaders include a plan to use its rescue funds to stabilise bond markets without forcing extra austerity measures or economic reforms on governments and direct recapitalisation of banks by the fund.

"Because market expectations on the summit were so depressed, it was a bit like there was a drop of rain in the desert," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

The announcement boosted risk assets across the board and lifted the yield on 10-year U.S. notes by around 5.0 basis points.

"Given that JGB yields on average move only around a quarter of U.S. yields, today's moves in JGBs are in line with the usual pattern," said a trader at a European brokerage.

SELL IN JULY?

The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.12 point to 143.69 , staying above their 20-day moving average at 143.67.

Given that the market has made substantial gains this quarter, some investors could be tempted to lock in profits at the start of next quarter, according to some market participants.

In the past two years the market has, in fact, slipped in early July in part due to such selling, said Akihiko Inoue, chief strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.

Also looming is a 2.3 trillion yen ($29 billion) 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday, where, if yields stay at the current levels, the new offer is likely to carry the lowest coupon in nine years, of 0.8 percent.

"When you look at this month's auctions, every time brokers ended up with having heavy positions as demand from investors turned out to be weaker than expected," Inoue said.

While the 10-year maturities had a stellar performance this quarter, longer maturities had less luck, with many market players blaming a slowdown in buying by Japanese insurers.

The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points on Friday to 1.665 percent, for a quarterly fall of 8.5 basis points while the 30-year yield posted a daily rise of 2.5 basis points to 1.885 percent, down just 4.0 basis points on the quarter.

The yield spread between 10 and 30-year bonds stood at 105.5 basis points near a 20-month high of 107.5 hit earlier this week.

Some market players think steepening in the yield curve could reflect investors' concern over Japan's snowballing public debt, despite the successful passage in the parliament earlier this week of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's plan to raise sales tax in 2014 and 2015. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)