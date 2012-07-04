TOKYO, July 4 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly lower on Wednesday ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting and key U.S. jobs data later in the week, although
benchmark 10-year debt was unchanged, holding onto gains from
the previous two sessions.
* "The market sees a 100 percent chance of the ECB easing,
though the JGB market is not expecting another easing by the
Bank of Japan," said Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at
Barclays Securities Japan Ltd.
* "If the U.S. payroll numbers were to surprise the market
... by coming in far below consensus, any sharp drop in Treasury
yields would have an impact on JGBs. If the move in Treasuries
is within 5 basis points or 7 basis points, the JGB market will
not react so much," Morita said.
* The 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.815
percent after dropping 2 basis points in the previous two
sessions. That was just shy of three-week low of 0.810 percent
hit late last month.
* Ten-year JGB futures ticked down 0.03 point to
143.79, but still held above their five-day moving average.
* The yield on longer-dated debt was up, with the 20-day
bond adding 1 basis point to 1.645 percent and
the 30-day bond up 1.5 basis points to 1.865
percent.
* "The Nikkei average looks set to return to levels before
the 6 May Greek election; in our view, the market considers the
current economic slowdown can be addressed by monetary policy
measures," Nomura Securities said in a note.
"If we are right with this, the yield curve is unlikely to
bull flatten. The only risk we see is the BOJ taking no action
at the 12 July policy board meeting, which we believe could
cause JPY to appreciate further."
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)