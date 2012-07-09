* Spread between 20- and 30-yr debt widest since Oct 2008
* Strategists recommend flattening trades, or long 30-yr
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, July 9 Japan's 10-year government bond
futures hit a 21-month high on Monday on concerns over
spluttering global growth after U.S. jobs data came in weaker
than expected, while strategists said 30-year debt looked cheap
and recommended flattening trades.
The sluggish U.S. jobs report dampened the appetite for
risky assets, with Tokyo's Nikkei average down 1.4
percent, and boosted the appeal of government debt.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 14 ticks to 144.09
after trading as high as 144.10, their highest level since
October 2010, while the yield on a cash bond of similar maturity
edged down 0.5 basis point to 0.795 percent after
touching 0.790 percent to match a nine-year low hit on June 4.
"We've broken 80 basis points pretty clean. The 80-basis
point level has quite strong resistance. We have seen a lot of
people taking profit around that level," said Shogo Fujita,
chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"If you are a Japanese megabank, your typical cost of
capital will be around 80 to 90 basis points. Going below 80
basis points really doesn't make any sense. You can say that we
are finally at this point entering a bubble phase in JGBs right
now where it doesn't make any fundamental sense to buy JGBs but
we still do," he said.
Adding to the gloom of weakening global growth, Japan's core
machinery orders fell at a record pace in May in a sign that
companies are feeling the pain from slowing demand, but the data
is not likely to be alarming enough to nudge the Bank of Japan
into loosening monetary policy this week.
The 30-year yield dipped 1 basis point to
1.855 percent, while that on the 20-year debt
inched down 0.5 basis point to 1.620 percent.
Fujita said the 30-year bond had been underperforming and
recommended investors take positions in 20-/30-year flattening,
effectively a bet on the spread between the two different
maturities debt narrowing, ahead of Tuesday's 700 billion yen
($8.80 billion) auction of the longer-dated debt.
The spread between the 20- and 30-year bond was steady at
235 basis points, at its widest since October 2008.
"The auction tomorrow should be a good time to put on
flatteners or buy outright. Although it is not a big index
extension month (the next one is in August), 7-/30-year and
10-/30-year flatteners make sense to me," said Neale Vincent, a
strategist at Nomura Securities.
($1 = 79.5300 Japanese yen)
