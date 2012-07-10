* 30-year auction draws solid demand

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 10 Japan's 30-year government bond prices edged up after solid demand in an auction with the same maturity, outperforming other sectors, with the benchmark 10-year yield off its nine-year low.

The 30-year yield was down 2 basis points at 1.835 percent after the auction of 700 billion yen ($8.79 billion) worth of the long-dated debt attracted a bid-to-cover of 4.09, up from 3.16 in the previous debt sale.

"The valuation is quite attractive ... The curve has steepened quite a lot during the past couple of weeks. If you look at the 20/30 curve, it has steepened quite a lot already," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG.

Yield on the 20-year debt inched down 0.5 basis point to 1.615 percent. That left the spread between the 20- and 30-year bonds at 22 basis points, do wn from Monday's 23.5 points -- the widest since October 2008.

Strategists have recommended taking positions in 20-/30-year or 10-/30-year flattening, effectively a bet on the spread between the two different maturities debt tightening.

The 10-year bond futures slipped 1 tick to 144.08 after reaching their highest level since October 2010 in the previous session on concerns over spluttering global growth after last Friday's sluggish U.S. jobs data.

The yield on 10-year cash bond ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.795 percent, off its nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on June 4.

Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said he expected the 10-year yield to move back up above 0.80 percent after the Bank of Japan concludes its two-day meeting on Thursday as some investors have priced in monetary easing by the central bank.

"We see no change in monetary policy in this week's BOJ meeting. The market is looking at some chances of monetary easing," Fukunaga said.

"If we are correct, some expectations will be reversed after the BOJ meeting. I don't see the yields will go up sharply but perhaps some correction will happen."

The BOJ may offer a slightly more upbeat view on the economy than last month, when it said growth was starting to pick up, as the tankan survey on July 2 showed that companies are more optimistic about business conditions and plan to increase capital expenditure this fiscal year.

Credit Suisse said as yields and implied volatility fell, it may be time to buy options to hedge against any reversal of the trend. The 30-implied volatility for JGB futures options fell to 1.70 on Monday, hitting a four-month low.

"It may be worth considering, as a way of hedging against a rise in yields, building trades using options while volatility is low amid smoldering concerns that bonds are overpriced," Credit Suisse said in a note.

It recommended selling call options with the buying of put options. ($1 = 79.6050 Japanese yen) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)