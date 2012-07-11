TOKYO, July 11 Yield on Japan's 30-year
government bond fell to a four-week low on Wednesday, buoyed by
the previous session's robust demand in an auction of the same
maturity, leading to a flattening of the yield curve.
* The yield of 30-year bond slipped 1.5 basis
points to 1.820 percent to its lowest since June 12, while that
on the 20-year debt eased 1 basis point to 1.605
percent, matching a five-week low hit on Tuesday.
* "The reason for relatively good auction results for
30-year yesterday was that 30-year became relatively cheap and
which prompted end investors who have long duration to purchase
the new 30-year in yesterday auction," said Naomi Muguruma,
senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"Having said that, we don't expect the 30-year sector will
outperform on the yield curve continuously because the core
investors in the 30-year sector have minimum yield target which
should be the middle of 1.8. They prefer to purchase above 1.9
percent."
* On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance sold 700 billion yen
worth of 30-year debt, with a bid-to-cover of 4.09, up from 3.16
in the previous debt sale.
* The 10-year JGB futures were unchanged at 144.08,
while the yield on 10-year cash bond was also
steady at 0.790 percent to match a nine-year low hit on June 4.
* The spread between the 10- and 30-year bonds tightened to
103 basis points to its narrowest in a month.
* The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on easing
monetary policy when it concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday,
as it is convinced that the country's economy is headed for a
moderate recovery as strength in domestic demand eases the pain
from slowing global growth.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Eric Meijer)