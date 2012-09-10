TOKYO, Sept 10 A gauge of sentiment in the
Japanese government bond market turned more negative for the
second straight week as heightened expectations of U.S. Federal
Reserve stimulus and European Central Bank steps to alleviate
the debt crisis raised investor risk appetite, a weekly Thomson
Reuters survey showed on Monday.
The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated
by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those
that are bullish, came in at minus 14, below minus 11 in last
week's survey.
This week, investors will focus on the Fed's Sept. 12-13
meeting, and whether central bank policy makers will decide to
take any action after Friday's disappointing U.S. employment
data. U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by 96,000 jobs in August,
sharply below the 125,000 forecast.
Growing expectations of more Fed stimulus bolstered U.S.
Treasuries on Friday, though the U.S. yield curve steepened as
longer maturities underperformed due to investor concerns about
potential inflation from additional easing.
The ECB unveiled a potentially unlimited bond-buying
programme last week which will focus on short-dated bonds,
aiming to rein in borrowing costs for debt-burdened southern
euro zone countries.
The JGB survey found that most respondents did not expect
big JGB market moves, with 40.0 percent expecting yields to move
sideways, up from 37.0 percent in the previous survey.
Some 37.1 percent of respondents expect yields to rise,
nearly flat from 37.0 percent in last week's poll, while 22.9
percent of total respondents expect JGB yields to fall this
week, down from 26.1 percent in the previous survey.
The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield
for the end of this week was 0.820 percent, half a basis point
above Friday's closing level.
The online survey of 93 JGB market participants from major
institutions received 35 responses, for a response rate of 37.6
percent. These included 15 responses from "real money" investors
from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds
and insurance companies.
The benchmark 10-year cash note slipped 1.5 basis point on
Monday morning to 0.800 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures
contract rose 0.17 point to 144.10.