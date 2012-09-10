TOKYO, Sept 10 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, buoyed by rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will decide on further stimulus steps at its meeting this week.

* This week's main focus is the Fed's Sept. 12-13 meeting, with more investors expecting further bond-buying after Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 96,000 jobs in August, far below the 125,000 forecast.

* Rising hopes for more Fed action gave U.S. Treasuries a lift on Friday, which carried over into Monday's JGB market despite a rise in investors' risk appetite that took away some of the appeal of safe-haven fixed income assets.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended morning trade up 0.12 point at 144.05 on volume of 5,483 contracts. That contract's last trading day is Sept. 12. The December contract, which added 0.13 point to 143.86, was more active with 9,9964 contracts traded so far.

* In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 0.805 percent, after slipping as low as 0.800 percent.

In recent weeks, the benchmark yield has been mired in a range, hitting a two-month high of 0.860 percent in mid-August after dropping to a nine-year low of 0.720 percent in late July.

* "Recent market moves have been small, and largely in response to external factors," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"On the supply side this week, we'll be particularly looking at the results of a 20-year sale to gauge demand for longer maturities, which have lagged," he added.

* The Ministry of Finance will auction 5-year JGBs on Tuesday and 20-year bonds on Thursday.

* The 30-year bond yield fell half a basis point to 1.895 percent. On Friday, it rose as high as 1.905 percent, its highest level since April 24.

The 20-year bond yield lost half a basis point to 1.650 percent.