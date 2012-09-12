TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Wednesday, as appetite for safe-haven assets waned
ahead of a German court's expected approval of the euro zone's
bailout fund, with the superlong sector also pressured ahead of
a 20-year sale.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve will begin its two-day meeting
later in the day, with some investors anticipating an
announcement of more bond purchases to stimulate the economy.
The possibility of more easing lifted equities, and dampened
demand for fixed income assets, though caution limited moves.
* Germany's constitutional court will rule on the euro
zone's bailout fund on Wednesday. Legal experts polled by
Reuters unanimously expected the top court to approve the fund
and budget rules, while imposing tough conditions on future
rescues.
* "The main focus is Germany today, and then there's the Fed
meeting tomorrow, too. There is some buying on dips, but mostly,
JGB investors are on hold, watching external factors," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in
Tokyo.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for December
ended morning trade down 0.10 point at 143.84. In the cash bond
market, the 10-year bond yield added 1 basis
point to 0.805 percent.
* The yield on the five-year note rose half a
basis point to 0.210 percent after Tuesday's sale in that sector
met firm demand as expected.
* The Ministry of Finance will auction 20-year bonds on
Thursday, which has added supply pressure to the long end of the
yield curve and led the curve to steepen slightly.
The 20-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to
1.655 percent, while the 30-year bond yield also
added 1 basis point to 1.885 percent.