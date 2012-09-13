TOKYO, Sept 13 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Thursday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries after a
German court ruling raised hopes of progress on Europe's debt
crisis, with the yield curve steepening as longer maturities
dropped ahead of a 20-year sale.
* JGBs were underpinned by rising expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve would announce a third round of bond purchases,
known as quantitative easing (QE), at the end of its two-day
meeting on Thursday.
A Reuters poll showed economists raised their bets on QE3 to
65 percent from 60 percent in August.
But any further stimulus steps would likely increase
investor risk appetite and lift stocks, keeping demand for fixed
income assets in check, market participants said.
* Germany's Constitutional Court gave the green light for
the country to ratify Europe's new bailout fund, boosting hopes
that the single currency bloc is finally putting in place the
tools to resolve its three-year old debt crisis.
* "The market mood has changed. An overnight selloff in
Treasuries after the German ruling is weighing on bonds here,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
* On the supply side, the Ministry of Finance offered 1.2
trillion yen in 20-year bonds with a coupon of 1.7 percent,
higher than the previous sale's 1.6 percent. The higher coupon
could support demand, although some strategists cautioned that
potential buyers might hold off.
* "We estimate that buying is likely to come in
post-auction, rather than at the auction itself," strategists at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note to clients.
"The end to the first half of the financial year is
approaching, and it is hard imagine that the banks will be
active buyers of 20-year JGBs, while the fact dealers' positions
are on the heavy side is also a concern."
* The yield curve steepened as the superlong sector sold off
ahead of the sale, with the 20-year bond yield
adding 2.5 basis points to 1.675 percent. The 30-year yield
also rose 2.5 basis points to 1.900 percent.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for December
ended morning trade down 0.22 point at 143.58, while the yield
on the 10-year cash bond rose 2 basis points to
0.825 percent, edging close to last month's high of 0.860
percent.