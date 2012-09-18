TOKYO, Sept 18 A gauge of sentiment in the
Japanese government bond market slipped to its lowest level in 1
1/2 months after the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus
steps and European Central Bank steps to alleviate the debt
crisis raised investor risk appetite, a weekly Thomson Reuters
survey showed on Tuesday.
The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated
by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those
that are bullish, came in at minus 31, down from minus 14 in
last week's survey and matching the reading in the
July 30 survey.
Last week, the Fed said it would buy $40 billion of
mortgage-backed debt per month until the employment outlook
improves. It also extended the time frame for maintaining its
current low interest rates until at least mid-2015, from its
previous plan through late 2014.
The ECB unveiled a potentially unlimited bond-buying
programme earlier this month, aimed at easing the strain on
debt-burdened southern euro zone countries.
Some investors expect the Bank of Japan to hold off on
easing monetary policy at its two-day policy meeting ending
Wednesday, but some others say the central bank might decide to
act to stem a rise in the yen.
The JGB survey found that most respondents did not expect
big JGB market moves, with 43.6 percent expecting yields to move
sideways, up from 40.0 percent in the previous survey.
Some 46.3 percent of respondents expect yields to rise, up
from 37.1 percent in last week's poll, while 12.8 percent of
total respondents expect JGB yields to fall this week, down from
22.9 percent in the previous survey.
The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield
for the end of this week was 0.800 percent, half a basis point
above Friday's closing level of 0.795 percent and below an
expectation of 0.820 percent in last week's survey.
The online survey of 93 JGB market participants from major
institutions received 39 responses, for a response rate of 41.9
percent. These included 18 responses from "real money" investors
from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds
and insurance companies.
The benchmark 10-year cash note rose 2.5 basis points on
Tuesday to 0.820 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract
fell 0.26 point to 143.61.