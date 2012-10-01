TOKYO Oct 1 Superlong Japanese government bonds drifted lower on Monday on supply concerns ahead of a liquidity-enhancing auction the next day, as well as ahead of a regular auction of 30-year bonds next week and one for 20-year debt the week after.

*The benchmark 10-year debt held steady, with the yield hovering near a seven-week low.

* Yields on both 20-year and 30-year > debt inched up 1 basis point, to 1.650 and 1.900 percent, respectively. The Ministry of Finance will hold an auction to enhance liquidity on Tuesday, selling 300 billion yen ($3.9 billion) of 20, 30-year debt.

* The 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.770 percent after hitting a seven-week low on Friday. The 10-year yield fell 6.5 basis points in July-September and is down 21 basis points for the year.

* "We will be stuck in this low range (in the 10-year yield) for the good part of next three months. The rationale behind that is the slowdown in growth globally we saw in the tankan report today," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"The situation is Europe still hasn't changed. They are muddling through. There is no decisive solution to that. The monetary policy in Japan is still in easing mode."

* The Bank of Japan's tankan survey showed big Japanese manufacturers' business mood worsened in the three months to September and will stay gloomy.

* Fujita said Japanese politics was the wild card. "If we do see general election this quarter, if we do see a LDP victory led by (Shinzo) Abe, he is ... going to spend more," he said.

"It's too early to price all these in right now. But if it becomes the case, there is a possibility of bear steepening in the JGB market."

* Ten-year JGB futures rose 2 ticks to 144.21 after hitting a seven-week high of 144.26.