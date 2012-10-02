* 10-yr yield at 8-week low; 10-yr futures touch 8-week high
* Yield curve steepens as superlong tenor dips on supply
concern
* Buy straddle options on JGB futures as volatility is
low-strategist
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 2 Benchmark Japanese government bonds
were slightly firmer on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield falling
to its lowest in eight weeks as worries about a slowdown in
global growth persisted.
But the yield curve steepened as the superlong tenor
underperformed on supply concerns ahead of a 10-year auction on
Thursday.
Economic data on Monday showed that U.S. manufacturing
unexpectedly grew last month for the first time since May but
euro zone factories suffered their worst quarter since early
2009, keeping alive fears of a global economic slowdown.
"Trading is getting off to a slow start this week because
it's the first week of the new quarter, but the direction of
yields is clear, as doubts remain about the strength of the
world economy," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
asset management firm.
The Ministry of Finance conducted a regular re-offer auction
to enhance liquidity on Tuesday, selling 298.7 billion yen ($3.8
billion) of 20- and 30-year debt with a yield spread at the
lowest accepted price of 0.003 percent.
On Thursday, it will conduct its monthly auction of 10-year
notes. Many market participants fear that the coupon for that
sale will be set below the 0.8 percent at which it was set for
the past three sales, if present low yields continue.
The 10-year yield fell half a basis point to
0.755 percent, its lowest level since Aug. 7.
Ten-year JGB futures inched up 0.02 point to end at
144.29, after rising to an eight-week high of 144.32.
But yields on both 20-year and 30-year
debt crept up half a basis point each, to 1.645
percent and 1.895 percent, respectively.
The relatively small yield moves in recent sessions have
pushed JGB market volatility to extremely low levels.
The at-the-money implied volatility of JGB futures options
is now around 1.5 percent, below July's lows around 1.7 percent,
and current levels are the lowest since May 2003, said Credit
Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara in Tokyo.
Ebihara recommends buying straddles on JGB futures options,
as implied volatility is unlikely to stay at these historical
lows over the one-month period until the option maturity date.
A straddle is a bet that an underlying asset will move.
"There's the 10-year auction, then a Bank of Japan meeting
on Friday, a European Central Bank meeting, as well as U.S.
employment data. There is a chance that yields will move because
of any of these events, and volatility won't remain at such low
levels," Ebihara said.
The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged on
Friday. At an Oct. 30 meeting, it is likely to cut its long-term
economic and price forecasts as well as admit the economy
remains years away from achieving the bank's 1 percent inflation
target.