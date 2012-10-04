TOKYO Oct 4 Japanese government bonds slipped
slightly on Thursday with benchmark yields moving away from an
eight-week low touched earlier this week as investors sold to
make room in their portfolios for buying at a 10-year sale.
* The Ministry of Finance offered 2.3 trillion yen ($29.3
billion) of reopened 10-year notes with a coupon of 0.80
percent, matching that of the previous three sales.
* "Demand at this sale should be strong, as the 10-year is
the most appealing and liquid sector right now," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
* Since the previous sale, the 10-year yield has fallen and
the sector's carry and rolldown is higher relative to other
maturities, strategists at Bank of American Merrill Lynch wrote
in a note to clients.
"The risk-adjusted expected return of the 10-year sector is
getting more attractive as volatility has decreased and the
intermediate part of the curve has flattened," they said.
* In cash bond trading, the 10-year yield
added half a basis point to 0.770 percent, moving away from the
0.755 percent level touched on Tuesday and Wednesday, which was
its lowest level since Aug. 7.
* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down
0.10 point at 144.15, moving away from an eight-week high of
144.33 hit on Wednesday.
* The 20-year bond yield was flat at 1.650
percent while the 30-year yield added half a
basis point to 1.910 percent.