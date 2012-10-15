TOKYO Oct 15 A weekly gauge of sentiment in the Japanese government bond market improved slightly but remained in negative territory, as most respondents expect rates to trade sideways with domestic supply in focus, a Thomson Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that are bullish, came in at minus 10, improving from minus 25 in the previous week's poll.

The survey found that 43.6 percent of total respondents expect JGB yields to trade sideways, up from 41.7 percent in last week's results.

Some 33.3 percent of respondents foresee JGB yields rising this week, down from 41.7 percent in the last survey, while the percentage of respondents expecting lower rates ticked higher to 23.1 percent from 16.7 percent in last week's poll.

The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield for the end of this week was 0.770 percent, one basis point above Friday's closing level, and 1.5 basis points below the last poll's expectation.

For the first time since the July 23 survey, most respondents cited domestic supply/demand factors as the most significant for the market in the coming week, with 61.5 percent citing it, edging up from 61.1 percent in the previous week. The influence of overseas rates was cited as the most significant factor by 59.0 percent, down from 72.0 percent in the previous poll.

The Ministry of Finance will auction 5-year notes on Friday this week, and offer 20-year debt on Thursday.

On Monday, the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 0.760 percent, while ten-year JGB futures added 0.01 point 144.23.

The online survey of 91 JGB market participants from major institutions garnered 39 responses, for a response rate of 42.9 percent. Among these were 13 responses from "real money" investors from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds and insurance companies.