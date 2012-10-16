* Bid-to-cover ratio at 5-yr auction is highest-ever 5.15
* 20-yr sector underperforms ahead of Thursday auction
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 16 Japanese government bonds slipped
slightly on Tuesday as investors took their cues from stronger
equities, even as a sale of 5-year notes attracted record-high
demand on expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its
easy monetary policy and perhaps ease further.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.5 trillion yen of 5-year
bonds, with a coupon set at 0.2 percent, matching those of the
past five sales. The sale drew bids of 5.51 times the amount
offered, the highest ratio since the maturity was introduced in
February 2000.
The auction's tail between the average and lowest accepted
prices fell to zero from 0.01 at last month's offering,
indicating strong demand.
"As long as the BOJ keeps the comprehensive easing scheme,
there is little risk that the 5-year JGB yield will go up above
0.2, so I think the existing BOJ framework is probably strong
enough for investors to purchase JGBs," said Naomi Muguruma,
senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"The primary dealers don't mind holding inventory [of 5-year
notes] on their books because as long as the BOJ keeps its
current monetary easing framework, there is little risk for
holding JGBs, and if the yield goes up close to 0.2 there should
be reasonable buying demand from end-investors," she said.
Some investors also expect the BOJ to extend the maturities
of the bonds it buys, although others believe that there is less
need for that, after the BOJ scrapped the minimum bidding yield
for its purchasing operations.
In April, the BOJ extended the remaining maturity of JGBs to
be purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three
years, from its previous limit of up to two years.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady at is Oct. 5 meeting
but could loosen policy again as soon as its next meeting on
Oct. 30. It is also expected to cut its long-term growth
forecasts at that meeting and admit that Japan remains years
away from achieving the bank's 1 percent inflation target in
around fiscal 2014, according to sources familiar with BOJ
thinking.
Stronger equities took the luster away from safe-haven
assets. Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.4 percent
as index heavyweight Softbank Corp rallied after the
company reassured investors a $20 billion deal to buy 70 percent
of Sprint Nextel Corp would not dilute their
shares.
"Considering that Japanese stocks are rallying today, bonds
are not selling off so much," said a fixed-income fund manager
at a Japanese asset management firm.
"That suggests investors aren't convinced this trend will
last," he said.
Weaker U.S. Treasury prices on Monday also undermined JGBs,
after data showed U.S. retail sales were stronger than expected
in September.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a
basis point to 0.755 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures contract closed down 0.04
at 144.28, moving away from a nine-week high of 144.34 hit on
Friday.
The 5-year JGB rose slightly in late afternoon trading after
the strong auction results were announced, its yield
falling half a basis point to 0.190 percent.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance will offer 1.2 trillion
yen of 20-year JGBs.
The 20-year bond slightly underperformed, with its yield
adding one basis point to 1.660 percent. The
yield on 30-year debt was flat at 1.915 percent.