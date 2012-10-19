* 10-yr yields move away from 3-week high hit on Thursday

* 10-yr futures 5-day, 20-day moving averages converge

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 19 Japanese government bonds snapped three sessions of decline and took back some lost ground on Friday, as investors saw a buying opportunity after benchmark yields touched a three-week high in the previous session.

Strong 20-year auction results on Thursday reassured investors worried about supply conditions, while expectations of continued easy monetary policy from the Bank of Japan also underpinned bonds.

Better than-expected U.S. housing starts and a slew of Chinese data earlier this week made investors less pessimistic about the global economic outlook, which pressured U.S. Treasuries and JGBs. But some strategists and market participants say the hopeful signs might not yet herald a trend.

"People got all excited over the past few days, but they're beginning to realize now, does it change the current environment we're in? It may not," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"People were getting very excited about very minute things, but I don't think the big picture has changed," he added.

Expectations of more BOJ easing remained, with some investors saying further steps could come as early as its Oct. 30 meeting. Sources familiar with BOJ thinking said the central bank then will likely trim its long-term economic and price forecasts, but there is no internal consensus on whether it will expand its stimulus.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0 .780 percent, moving away from a Thursday session high of 0.795 percent, which was its highest since Sept. 25.

"Some investors saw yesterday's sell-off as the buying opportunity they were waiting for," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"It was a 'risk-on' scenario yesterday, but no one can be sure that sentiment has turned a corner, so no one wants to be short ahead of the weekend," he said.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.08 point at 143.97 after falling as low as 143.79 on Thursday, its lowest since Sept. 21.

Futures' 5-day moving average, now at 144.13, was poised to cross below their 20-day moving average, also now at 144.13. On Thursday, the 5-day average fell below the 14-day moving average, which is now a resistance level at 144.19.

The superlong tenor also gained, with the 20-year yield shedding half a basis point to 1.680 percent. The 30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.930 percent after it rose as high as 1.950 percent on Thursday, its highest level since Sept. 20.

Benchmark yields were on track to finish the week only 2 basis points above last Friday's close, and well within their recent range.

"If there is a concern about domestic supply and demand, it is that yields have trended in a narrow range of less than 15 basis points over the past three months despite a broad trend downward since August," said strategists at Barclays in a note to clients.

If the uptrend in yields goes beyond a certain level, the strategists warned, then liquidation of those positions might accelerate.

"If the market finds support at 10-year yields of 0.82 to 0.83 percent, it would probably not correct much beyond that, but we believe there is a need to pay somewhat careful attention over the short term," they said.