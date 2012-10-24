TOKYO Oct 24 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds rose on Wednesday, as disappointing U.S. earnings sapped
investors' appetite, while the superlong sector continued to
underperform on worries about Japan's fiscal situation.
* DuPont and United Technologies posted
disappointing quarterly results on Tuesday, raising concerns
about the impact of a global economic slowdown on earnings.
Japan's Nikkei stock average was trading lower after
seven sessions of gains, lending support to bonds.
* Growing expectations of more monetary easing steps by the
Bank of Japan underpinned bonds, particularly shorter
maturities. The central bank is leaning towards additional
easing at its Oct. 30 meeting, according to sources familiar
with its thinking.
The BOJ now buys bonds with up to three years left to
maturity in its asset purchase programme, and many market
participants and strategists expect them to eventually extend
this. The central bank's policy has anchored short-term yields.
* "The BOJ is supporting the short end, and the 10-year
sector is awfully rich, but both foreigners and Japanese
institutions aren't rushing in to buy on dips at the long end,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm.
* Concerns that the Japanese government will face delay in
the passage of a deficit-financing bond bill made some investors
hesitant to buy the long end, market participants said. While
recent superlong auctions have proved that healthy demand
exists, many investors appear to be waiting to buy at higher
yields.
* "There is no rush to buy. Even though Japan's economy is
not improving much, JGB yields could track those on Treasuries
to some extent if the U.S. economy shows signs of improvement,"
said a fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
* The outlook for JGB yields depends on whether global share
prices are simply in a soft patch or have entered a full-scale
correction, said Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at
Barclays Securities Japan, in a note to clients.
"In the case of a soft patch, expectations for additional
BOJ easing would likely fuel yen depreciation and a correction
in the undervaluation of Japanese equities, thereby leaving JGB
yields with limited downside," he said.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield shed 1
basis point to 0.770 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures
contract ended morning trade up 0.10 point at 144.08.
* But yields on 30-year debt gained 1 basis
point to 1.960 percent, their highest level since April 5.
Yields on 20-year bonds were flat at 1.695
percent.