* Superlongs underperform, with 30-yr yield up 1 bps
* Shorter-dated notes supported by BOJ easing expectations
By Dominic Lau and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 24 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds edged higher on Wednesday, as disappointing U.S. earnings
sapped investors' risk appetite, and the superlong sector
underperformed on worries about Japan's fiscal situation.
DuPont and United Technologies posted
disappointing quarterly results on Tuesday, raising concerns
about the impact of a global economic slowdown on earnings.
Japan's Nikkei stock average lost 0.7 percent on
Tuesday, snapping a seven-session winning streak, lending
support to bonds.
"The rebound in JGB futures is because of falls in U.S. and
Japanese equities, plus the BOJ monetary policy easing
expectation is supportive," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed
income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield slipped 0.5
basis point to 0.775 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures
contract rose 10 ticks to 144.08, breaking above their
5-day moving average at 143.99.
"Trading in cash JGBs is very thin. In fact, 20-year JGBs
and 30-year JGBs have not been traded this afternoon. I think
investors are rating taking a wait-and-see stand, waiting for
BOJ decision next week," Muguruma said.
Yields on 30-year debt added 1 basis point to
1.960 percent, their highest level since April 5. Yields on
20-year bonds put on 0.5 basis point to 1.70
percent.
Growing expectations of more monetary easing steps by the
Bank of Japan (BOJ) underpinned bonds, particularly shorter
maturities. The central bank is leaning towards additional
easing at its Oct. 30 meeting, according to sources familiar
with its thinking.
The BOJ now buys bonds with up to three years left to
maturity in its asset purchase programme, and many market
participants and strategists expect them to eventually extend
this period. The central bank's policy has anchored short-term
yields.
"The BOJ is supporting the short end, and the 10-year sector
is awfully rich, but both foreigners and Japanese institutions
aren't rushing in to buy on dips at the long end," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
Concerns that the Japanese government will face delays in
the passage of a deficit-financing bond bill made some investors
hesitant to buy the long end, market participants said. While
recent superlong auctions have proved that healthy demand
exists, many investors appear to be waiting to buy at higher
yields.
"There is no rush to buy. Even though Japan's economy is not
improving much, JGB yields could track those on Treasuries to
some extent if the U.S. economy shows signs of improvement," a
fund manager at a Japanese trust bank said.
The outlook for JGB yields depends on whether global share
prices are simply in a soft patch or have entered a full-scale
correction, said Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at
Barclays Securities Japan, in a note to clients.
"In the case of a soft patch, expectations for additional
BOJ easing would likely fuel yen depreciation and a correction
in the undervaluation of Japanese equities, thereby leaving JGB
yields with limited downside," he said.